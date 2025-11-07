Salford gives green light to £1.3bn Regent Park transformation

Salford City Council has approved the £1.3bn transformation of Regent Retail Park into a vibrant green mixed-use neighbourhood, marking one of the city’s most ambitious regeneration schemes to date. The project, led by Henley Investment Management, will create a new urban quarter known as Regent Park, combining homes, retail, community facilities, and public open spaces.

Designed by Matt Brook Architects, the approved masterplan will be delivered in two phases across 10 new buildings. It will retain a significant retail presence while repurposing the 130,000 sq ft site into a modern retail, residential and community destination. Around 15 new retail units will be created, totalling approximately 86,000 sq ft, while the residential element will deliver up to 3,300 homes of varying sizes and tenures, including 660 affordable properties.

Ian Rickwood, chief executive of Henley Investment Management, said: “Our approved scheme for Regent Park will deliver a new green and sustainable neighbourhood, a renewed local centre for Salford. Our plans recognise the importance of retail and services for the community, retaining significant enhanced provision that will cater to the needs of local people, while delivering much-needed high-quality homes, including a significant proportion of affordable homes, a new park, a village square and community forum. We look forward to continuing to work with Salford City Council, stakeholders and the local community to deliver our vision.”

At the heart of the scheme will be five acres of new public open space, including West Union Park — a 3.5-acre green area featuring children’s play facilities and a village square designed to host community events and pop-up markets.

Sustainability is a defining feature of the plans. Residents will have access to 1,000 cycle parking spaces but only 600 car parking bays, encouraging low-carbon travel. The development aims to create a more walkable, connected and inclusive neighbourhood, balancing new housing growth with accessible retail, leisure and community facilities.

Once complete, Regent Park is expected to become a benchmark for urban regeneration in Greater Manchester, delivering long-term social, economic and environmental value for Salford and its growing population.

