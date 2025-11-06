Axis Park cleared for take-off: sustainable 200,000 sq ft logistics hub approved in Milton Keynes

A major new urban logistics scheme has secured planning in Wolverton, Milton Keynes, paving the way for 200,000 sq ft of Grade A space designed to support jobs, growth and greener operations. The joint venture between Chancerygate and CBRE Investment Management will deliver Axis Park on Blackhill Drive, within the established Wolverton Mill employment area.

The 10.6-acre development will comprise eight leasehold units ranging from 6,100 sq ft to 67,700 sq ft, offering flexibility for local and regional occupiers. Construction is scheduled to start in November, with the first businesses expected to move in from the third quarter of next year. The location is already home to a strong cluster of manufacturers and logistics operators, including CTDI, Aston Martin, API Technologies and Funrise International.

Sustainability sits at the heart of the plans. All buildings will target BREEAM Outstanding certification and a minimum EPC A+ rating, supported by features such as electric vehicle charging points, rooftop solar generation and high-performance building materials to reduce operational carbon. The specification aims to lower running costs while enhancing resilience and compliance for occupiers facing tightening ESG requirements.

Chancerygate senior development director, George Dickens, said the scheme responds directly to local market needs. We are very pleased to be able to bring forward Axis Park in partnership with CBRE IM as part of our joint venture to deliver much-needed sustainable urban logistics space throughout the UK. There is strong demand in Milton Keynes for high-specification Grade A accommodation close to key transport links. Our development will meet this demand and provide a thriving long-term economic asset for the area which we estimate could create hundreds of jobs.

Founded in 1995, Chancerygate is the UK’s largest urban logistics developer and asset manager, and the only one operating nationwide. The business currently has around 1.41 million sq ft under construction or ready for development across 11 sites, from Edinburgh to Croydon.

Tom James, head of UK transactions at CBRE IM, said the investment aligns with the firm’s long-term strategy. This project represents a strategic investment into multi-let urban logistics in a high-demand, well-connected area, offering modern, sustainable space that aligns with our commitment to deliver long-term value creation for our investors. Axis Park will provide state-of-the-art facilities for local and regional businesses for whom there is limited new best-in-class space of this size in Milton Keynes.

Cushman & Wakefield and Louch Shacklock are acting as agents for Axis Park.

