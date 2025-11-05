Panattoni expands at Horizon 120 with 10-acre acquisition to deliver next phase of Panattoni Park Braintree

Panattoni, the world’s largest privately owned industrial developer, has acquired an additional plot at Horizon 120 Business Park in Braintree, Essex, as it continues to expand its footprint in the South East logistics market.

Braintree is a well-connected town in Essex, approximately 15 miles from Stansted Airport. The area provides direct access to the A120 and A131, linking swiftly to the M11 and M25 motorways, and benefits from mainline rail services to London Liverpool Street and a strong local and regional workforce.

The newly 10-acre acquired site will form the next phase of Panattoni Park Braintree 1.0, to be known as Panattoni Park Braintree 2.0. The purchase follows 12 months after the launch of the initial phase, which comprises four units, one of which is already under construction.

The new phase will deliver an additional 164,000 sq ft across six units, all built speculatively in response to sustained occupier demand in the South East of England. With an estimated Gross Development Value of £50 million, the project underlines Panattoni’s continued investment and long-term commitment to the UK logistics market. Offering a competitive alternative to units within the M25, the scheme is expected to attract a diverse range of occupiers seeking modern, sustainable accommodation with excellent connectivity and value.

Full detailed planning consent has already been secured, enabling construction to commence in late 2025, with practical completion expected in late 2026.

James Watson, Head of Development – Southern England & London at Panattoni, said:

“This acquisition represents an important next step in our long-term commitment to Braintree and the wider Essex logistics market. The area remains significantly undersupplied, particularly for occupiers seeking high-quality, sustainable accommodation within close proximity of Stansted Airport and the M25. Panattoni Park Braintree 2.0 will enable us to deliver additional capacity to meet that demand, continuing the successful rollout of our speculative development strategy.”

Panattoni Park Braintree 2.0 will deliver six new mid-box units designed to meet the needs of regional and national occupiers, including those in the aviation, parcel distribution, and local last-mile sectors. The buildings will be constructed to BREEAM ‘Excellent’ and EPC ‘A’ standards, with flexibility for semi-detached units to be combined into larger configurations if required.

Panattoni has appointed CBRE and Coke Gearing as leasing agents.

For more information, please visit: https://panattoni.co.uk/our-properties/braintree2

