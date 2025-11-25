Bellrock acquires MW Lift Services to expand in-house engineering capabilities

Addition of trusted specialist further enhances industry disruptor’s self-delivery model, serving up smarter, more connected property solutions

Facilities management and property services industry disruptor Bellrock has strengthened its presence in the built environment with the acquisition of MW Lift Services, a specialist lift engineering company based in north-east England. The move is the latest step in Bellrock’s ongoing mergers and acquisitions strategy and reinforces its commitment to high-quality, tech-led, insight-driven property solutions.

Bellrock and MW Lift Services share a vision and a set of values, both driven to succeed for customers by delivering exceptional service. MW Lift Services provides lift installation, refurbishment, maintenance and 24/7 call-out services to a wide range of public and private sector clients. MWLS is >80% self-delivered and has built an impressive reputation for safety, quality, and excellent customer service across the UK.

The acquisition strengthens Bellrock’s self-delivery model and adds in-house lift expertise to its Critical Engineering division, led by Colette Fellows, Managing Director. Bellrock already provides a full range of planned and reactive technical services including electrical and mechanical, HVAC and refrigeration maintenance.

By integrating MW Lift Services into the group, Bellrock can offer a complete, in-house service that keeps buildings safe, compliant and efficient. Integrating lift services also means improved quality, better control of service delivery, and greater efficiency through intelligent data insights.

“Joining Bellrock gives us the platform to grow faster and deliver even more value to our customers,” said Michael Winter, Managing Director, MW Lift Services. “We’ve always been proud of the strong relationships we’ve built and the quality of our engineering, and now we have the scale, systems and support to take that to the next level.”

Bellrock CEO Carlo Alloni said: “We’re delighted to welcome MW Lift Services to Bellrock. Their lift engineering capability is a perfect fit for our Critical Engineering division and strengthens our position as a leading, high-quality hard services provider. This partnership will help us deliver a broader, more integrated and high-quality service for our clients across the UK.”

MW Lift Services will continue to operate as before, with the same management team and service commitments in place.

