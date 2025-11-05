Blackpool’s Silicon Sands Prepares for First Sustainable Data Centre

Plans are moving forward for the first data centre at Blackpool’s landmark Silicon Sands digital infrastructure site, marking a major milestone in the town’s ambition to become a leading hub for sustainable technology and data innovation.

An application for planning permission is due to be submitted before Christmas for a 6MW carbon-friendly data centre alongside 20,000 sq ft of office and research space. The development has already attracted strong interest from private sector investors keen to be part of the Fylde Coast’s emerging digital economy.

Located next to Blackpool Airport, the Silicon Sands project builds on the arrival of the transatlantic Aquacomms cable, which connects the UK to North America and Europe. The initiative is designed to position the region as a strategic location for high-capacity, energy-efficient data infrastructure.

The proposed data centre will be powered entirely by renewable energy and will feature advanced liquid immersion cooling to maximise efficiency. Waste heat generated by the facility will also be captured and reused to provide energy for nearby properties — a key element of its sustainable design.

Councillor Mark Smith, Blackpool Council’s Cabinet Member for Economy and Built Environment, said the project could be transformative for the area.

“Silicon Sands is a transformational opportunity for Blackpool. It can create thousands of well-paid jobs, attract investment, and put us at the forefront of sustainable digital development. That vision is proven by the significant interest we have had from the private sector already. Silicon Sands is about so much more than just data centres though. We are carefully managing the programme so that we can create data centres which are carbon friendly and can even supply waste heat back to local communities.”

The first phase of development will be located on the former fire station and engineering yard at Blackpool Airport, which was demolished in 2023, as well as the old administration offices and security point.

If approved, the project will signal the start of an ambitious new chapter for Blackpool, establishing Silicon Sands as a pioneering example of how digital infrastructure and sustainability can work hand in hand to drive regional growth.

