Broadgate Central launches with majority of space already committed

British Land has officially launched Broadgate Central, the City of London’s newest retail, dining and leisure destination.

Situated within the Broadgate Campus, the development provides 120,000 sq ft of space across the ground and lower ground floors of 1 Broadgate and 100 Liverpool Street. British Land confirmed that 90% of the retail and leisure space is already let or under offer.

Recent signings include luxury florist Moyses Stevens, social entertainment venue Poolhouse, Salad Project, Irish-American freehouse The Horseman, Townhouse nail salon and Eton Shirts.

They will trade alongside a line-up of fashion brands such as Moss, Mango, Luca Faloni, Hobbs and Whistles, together with beauty and lifestyle operators including Boots Fragrance, Molton Brown, Strip and Murdock London. The offer is further enhanced by food and drink brands Sandwich Sandwich, Sushinoya, Vagabond, NOTTO To Go, Läderach and Maison Ladurée.

Kelly Cleveland, head of real estate and investment at British Land, said that Broadgate Central redefines the City’s retail and leisure offer by bringing together leading brands in a lively, accessible setting. She added that strong leasing progress across the wider campus – with only one office floor remaining available, rising footfall throughout the week and mid-week office utilisation now above pre-Covid levels – underlines the strength of British Land’s campus strategy and Broadgate’s enduring appeal.

Tom Sleigh, chair of the City of London Corporation Planning and Transportation Committee, noted that major employers and brands are continuing to commit to the City, supported by high-quality public realm, retail and hospitality provided by schemes such as Broadgate Central. He highlighted a 7% increase in footfall into the City this financial year and said further growth is expected.

Sleigh added that the City of London is much more than a business district, describing it as a destination offering world-class hospitality, culture, leisure and amenities that reflect how people live, work and connect today. With extensive green spaces, net zero ambitions and low-carbon developments, the Square Mile is placing sustainability and wellbeing at its heart.

The broader Broadgate development now offers 289,000 sq ft of retail, hospitality and leisure space. New operators at Broadgate Central will sit alongside established names such as Eataly, Los Mochis London City, Everyman, Monica Vinader, Tommy Hilfiger and Space NK.

Savills, CBRE and DCL advised British Land on the lettings.

