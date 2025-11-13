Five Iron Golf to launch first European venue at Broadgate

Golf-focused leisure brand Five Iron is set to open its first European site at British Land’s Broadgate Campus in the City of London, supporting its wider push into the UK market.

The operator has taken a 6,900 sq ft unit at 1 Finsbury Avenue, where it will occupy a prominent ground floor position. The venue will feature eight Trackman simulators, providing players with real-time analysis of their swing and ball flight.

Alongside golf, the site will operate as a sports bar and entertainment hub, screening major fixtures including Premier League football and Formula 1 races.

The Broadgate opening will act as Five Iron’s London flagship and the first location in a multi-unit franchise deal that will see the brand roll out across the UK. The company currently runs more than 40 venues across the United States, Asia and the Middle East.

Alice Keown, leasing director for hospitality and leisure at British Land, said the arrival of Five Iron Golf would further enhance Broadgate’s lifestyle offer. She added that the launch of Broadgate Central marked a key moment for the campus, bringing in a mix of hospitality and leisure operators that together create a destination focused on work, wellbeing and socialising in central London.

The deal follows British Land’s announcement last month that it had secured 16,000 sq ft of new retail and dining lettings at Broadgate Central.

Broadgate now provides 289,000 sq ft of retail, hospitality and leisure space, with Five Iron joining a line-up that includes Eataly, Los Mochis London City, Everyman, Monica Vinader, Tommy Hilfiger and Space NK.

