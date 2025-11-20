Caledonia Housing Association appoints new executive director of finance

Caledonia Housing Association (CHA) has welcomed Ross Carlin as Executive Director of Finance.

Ross will lead the development of CHA’s financial and treasury management strategy ensuring long term sustainability, while also overseeing IT and business improvement functions, driving growth, innovation and transformation across the organisation.

Ross is a Chartered Accountant with extensive leadership experience in the financial services sector. He held several senior finance positions at Morgan Stanley before joining Baillie Gifford Investment Management Europe as Chief Financial Officer, later progressing to Chief Operating Officer and Chief Executive Officer.

Ross Carlin said: “I’m thrilled and honoured to be joining Caledonia Housing Association as they take the next exciting step in their journey. As a strong, values-driven organisation with a clear commitment to improving the lives of its tenants, I’m looking forward to collaborating with the talented team to strengthen financial strategy, drive business transformation, and ensure long-term sustainability that benefits the communities we serve. Supporting Caledonia’s continued mission to deliver high-quality, affordable homes and build thriving communities is a truly exciting opportunity.”

Welcoming Ross to the organisation, Julie Cosgrove, Chief Executive, said: “Ross is a welcome and exciting addition to CHA’s executive management team, with the leadership, strategic and financial skills, knowledge and experience which are vital to the delivery of our growth and improvement plans. Ross joins us at a critical time as we develop our new Business Plan, “Shaping the Future”, which will continue to focus on providing high quality affordable housing, building new homes, regenerating communities and meeting the needs of our tenants.”

