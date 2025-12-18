Clegg Construction appoints new commercial manager

Contractor Clegg Construction has strengthened its team with the appointment of a new commercial manager.

Andy Bore will be the commercial lead on the Midway Karparc project – an innovative scheme in Newcastle-under-Lyme to redevelop a 1960s former multi-storey car park into apartments which is being undertaken by Clegg Construction for Capital & Centric.

He will also provide commercial and contractual support across the wider business and assist with the development, training and mentoring of the commercial team.

With 24 years of working in the construction sector for companies such as Interserve, Kier, Thomas Vale Construction, nmcn and most recently GF Tomlinson, Andy brings a wealth of experience to the role.

Clegg Construction Commercial Director Dan Manley said: “We are very pleased to welcome Andy to the Clegg Construction team. His extensive experience and proven track record in the industry will be an asset to our business.

“Andy possesses expertise that I am sure will bring a positive impact, not only to the Midway Karparc project but across our wider operations as we continue to deliver successful developments for our public and private sector clients.”

Andy, has worked on a wide range of schemes – both new build and refurbishment – including schools, shopping centres, a leisure centre and swimming pool, office block, student accommodation, high end housing, bio mass facility, heritage projects, and a few blue light schemes.

Andy said: “I am excited to have started a new role as commercial manager at Clegg Construction – bringing my experience and expertise to the company at an exciting time when there is much in the pipeline to look forward to and celebrate.”

With its headquarters in the Lace Market, Nottingham, Clegg Construction is a Midlands, East Anglia, and Yorkshire-based construction firm specialising in the delivery of public and private sector projects.

The company works with organisations of all sizes and specialities across a comprehensive range of sectors.

For more information visit www.cleggconstruction.co.uk

