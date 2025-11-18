Chalegrove Properties unveils new duplex penthouses at One Thames Quay

Chalegrove Properties (CPL) has revealed two new duplex penthouses at One Thames Quay, the recently completed residential landmark on South Quay in Canary Wharf. Positioned on the 47th and 48th floors, the penthouses—named The Merchant and The Mariner—take inspiration from the Docklands’ maritime heritage and offer expansive views across London’s skyline.

The two homes have been designed to reflect the landscape and character of their surroundings. Both feature double-height balconies and floor-to-ceiling glazing that frame views across Canary Wharf, the River Thames and the wider city. Inside, the residences include refined herringbone flooring, contemporary integrated kitchens and energy-efficient heating and cooling systems.

Facing Canary Wharf is The Merchant, a fully dressed penthouse now open for private viewings. Its design draws on the area’s transformation from an 1800s trade hub handling goods such as sugar and spices into the global business district it is today. Split across two levels, the home features an open-plan kitchen, living and dining area with a corner balcony on the lower floor, and two en-suite bedrooms arranged on the upper floor in a calm, neutral palette that mirrors the surrounding towers.

The Mariner, an east-facing apartment, offers sweeping views over the O2 Arena, the Greenwich Peninsula and the Thames as it curves toward the sea. Designed with subtle nautical influences and blue and bronze accents, this light-filled home features two generous bedroom suites, a bright open-plan living space and a private balcony.

Residents of One Thames Quay also have access to the newly completed lifestyle amenities located just below the penthouses. These include a 5,795 sq ft indoor–outdoor garden space, a sky lounge and bar, co-working areas, a private dining room and a sky gym fitted with Technogym equipment. Further facilities on the second floor include a canopy garden, children’s play area, a bookable bowling alley, games room and media lounge.

Rami Atallah, Director at Chalegrove Properties, said the penthouses represent the most exclusive homes within the development, combining panoramic views with high-quality facilities and sustainable design principles. Each residence incorporates integrated zero-fossil-fuel heating and cooling, triple glazing and rainwater harvesting systems to support long-term energy efficiency.

Residents also benefit from a five-star concierge service, 24-hour security and secure parcel management.

Situated moments from the shops, restaurants and leisure offerings of Wood Wharf and the wider Canary Wharf estate, One Thames Quay is well connected, with the DLR, Underground and Elizabeth Line all within walking distance. Travel to key locations across London—including Heathrow and London City Airport—is achievable in under 40 minutes.

