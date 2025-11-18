Henry Boot Construction appointed to deliver new energy-efficient homes in Chesterfield

Henry Boot Construction has been appointed by Chesterfield Borough Council to deliver 18 brand-new energy-efficient homes in Mastin Moor, marking a key step in the council’s commitment to expanding its affordable housing supply. Work is now underway on site.

This project marks one of the first housing developments to be supported by the East Midlands Combined County Authority’s (EMCCA) Brownfield Housing Fund. This initiative, funded by the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government and delivered in partnership with Homes England, will unlock stalled residential developments and breathe new life into under-used land across the region.

The development will see 13 new council homes built on Miller Avenue, whilst a further five houses will also be constructed on Edale Road. In total, Henry Boot Construction will deliver seven four-bedroom homes and eleven two-bedroom homes, all allocated to families on the council’s housing register.

Each home is designed to achieve A-rated energy performance, with sustainability measures built in from the start of construction. Solar PV panels and air-source heat pumps will be installed across all plots, helping reduce running costs for future tenants and reducing carbon emissions across the borough.

External works will provide private gardens and off-road parking for residents, while both locations are situated close to public transport routes for easy access to local services. Additional environmental features include bat and bird boxes on every plot and electric vehicle charging points.

Mat Clarke, Head of Construction at Henry Boot Construction, said:

“We’re proud to be supporting Chesterfield Borough Council in its mission to deliver affordable, energy-efficient homes for families across the borough.

“It’s great for us to be back in Chesterfield after recently working with the council on its largest housing development in decades at Badger Croft, and we’re delighted to continue playing our part in increasing the local housing supply.”

Councillor Jean Innes, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for housing, said:

“As a council, we remain committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing for local people and this latest project is helping us to achieve this.

“We are really pleased that EMCCA has allocated part of its Brownfield Housing Fund to help deliver this project that will provide much needed homes for local families. We look forward to working with EMCCA and Henry Boot Construction and watching the project progress.

“With the cost of living continuing to rise, we know how important it is to our tenants to keep homes warm but energy costs down, so we’re really pleased to be delivering new properties with the top energy efficiency rating.”

To mark the start of the project, Mayor of the East Midlands, Claire Ward, joined the Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, Councillor Tricia Gilby, and the council’s cabinet member for housing, Councillor Jean Innes for a site visit hosted by Henry Boot Construction.

Mayor of the East Midlands, Claire Ward, said:

“This project is a powerful example of how we’re turning our vision for inclusive growth into reality. Through the Brownfield Housing Fund, we’re creating high-quality, affordable homes that meet the needs of local families while supporting greener, more sustainable communities. By investing in places like Mastin Moor, we’re making the East Midlands a region that everyone is proud to call home.”

EMCCA has secured a devolved allocation of Brownfield Housing Fund investment from the UK Government to support the delivery of housing on brownfield sites in the East Midlands. The funding commitment will deliver more than 2,000 high-quality homes, supporting Mayor Claire Ward’s ambition to build 100,000 new homes in the region by 2035.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals