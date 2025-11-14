Colliers launches One London, a new dedicated service across the capital’s office and retail sectors

Colliers yesterday announced the launch of One London, a new integrated service uniting the firm’s retail and office expertise across the capital under a single, collaborative team.

The 60-person dedicated team, led by Paul Souber, reflects the dynamism of one of the most unique real estate markets in the world. Across much of the capital, retail and offices are deeply interlinked, not only through real estate, but in how each drives the other’s success, with One London reflecting this at its core.



One London brings together Colliers’ market-leading experts across; Retail, F&B, Capital Markets, Office Leasing, Tenant Representation and Strategy & Analytics. The leadership team comprises of:

Paul Souber – Head of One London

Simon Glenn – Head of Capital Markets

Aidan Meynell – Director London Capital Markets

Charlotte Ashton – Head of Office Leasing

Stuart Melrose – Head of Tenant Representation

Helen Wallis – Head of Lease Advisory

Sara Simpson / Erin McDonald – Co-Heads London Retail

Paul Matthews – Head of Strategy & Analytics

Lucy Stainton – Commercial Director

By combining specialist disciplines under one banner, clients benefit deep collaboration, unrivalled market intelligence, and a bespoke client centric approach driven by the wealth of knowledge on London’s unique submarkets.



“London is a city of extraordinary complexity and opportunity. With One London, we are offering clients an agile, seamless service that matches the pace of the capital,” said Paul Souber, Head of One London. “Our team is embedded in London’s neighbourhoods, understanding what makes them tick, whilst benefitting hugely from the reach of a Colliers’ global network. It is this combination that enables us to deliver market leading advice and create long term value for our clients whilst helping to shape London’s future.”



With its boutique advisory feel and place within a global brand, One London is designed to give clients sharper insights, empower decision making and creating a lasting presence in the capital. This is done by providing a dedicated, single point of contact that can advise on the full asset life cycle, be that for underwriting purchase, advising on strategic asset management plays, asset sales and a complete leasing service.

