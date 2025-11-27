Conamar Wins £18 Million Deal to Transform Former City Bank into Low-Carbon Offices

Hertfordshire based contractor Conamar has secured an £18 million contract from Alchemy Asset Management to refurbish and decarbonise 7–21 Wilson Street in the City of London.

Work is due to start on site in January, with completion targeted for summer 2027. The project will see the former Arbuthnot Bank building transformed into around 36,000 square feet of best in class, sustainably refurbished office space, including a substantial rooftop terrace.

A key feature of the scheme is a new façade designed to refresh the building’s presence on Wilson Street. The upgraded frontage will incorporate curved glazing alongside high performance stone and terracotta cladding, giving the property a contemporary look while improving its environmental performance.

Conamar is understood to have beaten competition from RED Construction and Forcia to secure the job following a competitive tender process.

David Hughes, director at Alchemy Asset Management, said:

“We are delighted to have selected Conamar to deliver this exciting project on behalf of our overseas client. This speculative investment responds directly to sustained occupier appetite and reflects our confidence in the resilience of the London office market.

“Having secured planning consent earlier this year, we ran a competitive tender process over the summer, and we were impressed with Conamar’s diligence and commitment to the project. We look forward to delivering this refurbishment with them into an increasingly tightly supplied market.”

Nathanial Crichton, pre construction director at Conamar, added:

“The competitive tender, followed by a rigorous due diligence period, enabled us to demonstrate our understanding of the client’s development drivers and value priorities.

“Through collaborative design and commercial analysis, we identified additional net internal area and realised close to £2 million in cost efficiencies. Our dedicated design partners and core supply chain have been instrumental in shaping a deliverable and efficient route to market. We are very pleased to be moving forward and look forward to bringing this project to life.”

