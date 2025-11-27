Timber Takes Centre Stage as McLaren Secures Landmark Clerkenwell Office

McLaren Construction has been chosen by developer Global Holdings Management Group to deliver Xylo, a pioneering 100,000 square foot office building in Clerkenwell that will become the UK’s largest all timber frame workplace.

The nine storey scheme in central London moves into full construction following the completion of enabling works. McLaren will now work with architects Piercy&Co, project manager Avison Young, services and sustainability engineers Max Fordham, and structural and civil engineers Heyne Tillett Steel, with completion targeted for the second quarter of 2028.

Xylo is being billed as one of the most environmentally advanced office buildings in the world. Its structure will be formed entirely from glulam beams and cross laminated timber, supplied by Hybrid Structures, part of the William Hare Group. The extensive use of engineered timber significantly reduces embodied carbon when compared with traditional steel and concrete, while also aiming to create a warm, natural internal environment for future occupiers.

Darren Gill, managing director for London and South at McLaren Construction, said the job represents a major step forward for sustainable office development in the capital.

“This is a pioneering use of structural timber and off site manufacturing to deliver a high level of buildability and sustainability on a typically tight central London site,” he said. “The result will be a landmark project that redefines what a sustainable, healthy workplace can be. Rigorous digital information management systems enable us to monitor carbon emissions as the project progresses and ensure that it comfortably meets its ambitious targets.”

Josh Lawrence, chief executive of Global Holdings Management Group UK, added: “We are delighted to be working with McLaren to deliver Xylo – a game changing project and a significant milestone for our industry. Xylo is going to be the perfect building for companies that are leaders in their fields, showcasing the most environmentally friendly technologies in a truly beautiful building, underpinned by a vibrant neighbourhood and excellent transport links.”

