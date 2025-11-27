Government Backs £750 Million Marlow Film Studios on Former Quarry Site

Plans for a major new film studio complex in Buckinghamshire have been given the go ahead by the government, clearing the way for a £750 million production campus on the edge of Marlow.

The Marlow Film Studios proposal, designed by Wilkinson Eyre Architects, will transform a former quarry and landfill site off the A404 into a state-of-the-art media campus. The project is intended to tap into booming global demand for film and television production space and strengthen the already powerful West London film cluster.

The scheme had previously been refused by Buckinghamshire Council, but following a public inquiry earlier this year the secretary of state for housing, communities and local government has now approved the plans.

Marlow Studios chief executive Robert Laycock welcomed the decision, describing it as a significant moment for the UK’s creative industries and for the local area.

“We are very pleased with the decision by the secretary of state to approve our planning application for Marlow Studios,” he said. “The determination is a real vote of confidence in the UK and in its creative industries. This is a meaningful decision for anyone who believes in the UK’s future, our nation’s creative genius, and our unmatched capability to inspire the world.

“For Buckinghamshire, this is a powerful vote of confidence in the coming generations. Regenerating a poorly landfilled site to enable new careers and pass on exceptional skills in this world-beating British industry is the right decision. It is a signal to investors who aim for high quality development, done in the right way, through outstanding design that brings sustainable opportunities and benefits to their community.

“The decision is clear in its assessment that Marlow Studios will attract global investment, help the UK maintain its competitive creative edge, and will strengthen the West London film cluster. We know that Marlow Studios will be a media campus like no other – offering the world’s creative businesses a bespoke facility, leading in emerging technology and design that drives creativity and storytelling.

“The global creative sector is growing fast, with a pace of change that is driving new investment. New platforms, new technology, including AI, and new ways of telling stories require a different approach. Marlow Studios will be the campus that drives creative collaboration for the coming era.”

With planning consent now secured, attention will turn to detailed design, enabling works and securing occupiers, as the backers of Marlow Studios look to position the site as a flagship destination for international film and television production.

