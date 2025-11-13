Manchester’s £100m science hub breaks ground in Knowledge Quarter

Morgan Sindall has started work on a flagship 217,000 sq ft science and innovation building at the heart of Manchester’s Knowledge Quarter.

The £100m Plus Ultra Manchester scheme, led by Kadans Science Partner, sits within the Oxford Road Corridor and will act as the focal point of the wider £450m Upper Brook Street masterplan. That masterplan will deliver around 490,000 sq ft of mixed-use space, including laboratories, student accommodation and community facilities.

Sustainability is a key feature of the project. The building will be fully electric and is targeting BREEAM Excellent, EPC A and WiredScore Gold ratings. Plans include extensive rooftop solar panels, advanced building management systems and high-performance façades to minimise energy use.

Morgan Sindall’s North West area director, Steven Gregory, said the scheme represents a major step forward in Manchester’s development as a leading centre for life sciences and innovation.

