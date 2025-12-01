£1 Billion Camden Film Quarter Plans Submitted for Kentish Town

A major new £1 billion film and creative industries quarter is being proposed for an industrial estate in Kentish Town, north London, with plans now formally lodged for the Camden Film Quarter.

Backed by investment firm Yoo Capital, the scheme centres on a state-of-the-art studio campus featuring visual effects, animation and post-production facilities. Two leading film schools – the National Film and Television School and the London Screen Academy – are set to open new education hubs as part of the development, creating a pipeline of talent alongside world-class production space. If planning consent is granted, around 1,370 construction jobs are expected to be created over the three-year build phase.

Alongside the studios, partner social housing developer Places for People has submitted a linked application to deliver 485 new homes adjacent to the campus. The residential element will form a key part of the wider masterplan, helping to establish a mixed-use neighbourhood anchored by the creative industries. Places for People group managing director of developments, Andrew Usher, said the Camden Film Quarter would be a landmark project and the next step in the organisation’s placemaking work.

Yoo Capital co-founder Lloyd Lee said the ambition was to create “a neighbourhood where world-class studios, 50% affordable homes and public spaces sit side by side to inspire the next generation”. Architect Broadway Malyan is leading the design of the residential sites, with a brief to deliver an ambitious new quarter that reflects the character of Kentish Town while generating real social value.

Turner and Townsend has been appointed by Camden Council as client representative for the regeneration. The firm will define the council’s requirements for replacement facilities on the site and oversee project management, cost control and design assurance as the plans progress through the planning and delivery process.

