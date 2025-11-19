HiiLIFE completes bespoke AV installation at The Store House PBSA

HiiLIFE, a bespoke technology provider to the property sector, recently completed an audio-visual (AV) installation at The Store House, a new purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) development in Leeds, to coincide with the start of the 2025 academic year.

The Store House includes 369 en-suite bedrooms, which comprise a mix of studios and cluster flats, and amenity areas that accommodate a variety of uses to support productivity, wellness, and entertainment. HiiLIFE was appointed by Manner and worked closely with Orange Electrical and HG Construction to deliver comprehensive AV solutions across all amenity areas. This included co-working spaces and private study rooms, gym studio, games hub, cinema lounge, and a karaoke room. The advanced solutions installed have created a high-end, immersive technology experience that elevates the resident experience.

HiiLIFE’s AV installation in the cinema lounge includes a high-performance projection and audio system. The technical solution also included the Control4 platform, which allows users to control lighting, sound, and video via a single touchpad display, offering both accessibility and ease of use. The gym studio is equipped with a fully integrated audio system and multiple displays, allowing users to connect and control the system from their personal devices. The games hub features consoles and high-definition displays, creating a space where residents can relax and socialise.

HiiLIFE also installed a comprehensive AV set up for a karaoke room, introducing microphones, dynamic screens, and user-friendly controls to enhance the entertainment experience at The Store House.

Jake Stephens, Technical Director at HiiLIFE, says: “Student living is evolving at a rapid pace, and today’s residents expect more from the spaces they live in. Our goal at The Store House was to design and deliver technology that enhances the living experience. We’re proud to have created a range of spaces that are seamless to use and inspiring to be in.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals