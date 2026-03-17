TClarke steps back from £4bn Agratas gigafactory project

Building services contractor TClarke has reportedly withdrawn from its role on the major £4bn Agratas electric vehicle battery gigafactory currently under construction in Somerset.

Industry sources suggest the company has stepped away from the mechanical and electrical delivery team on the vast Gravity Smart Campus development near Bridgwater, following growing difficulties in its working relationship with client Agratas, the Tata Group’s global battery manufacturing business.

TClarke had originally been appointed alongside NG Bailey around 18 months ago as joint MEP delivery partners for the project, which is set to become the UK’s largest electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility once complete.

According to insiders, tensions between Agratas and TClarke have intensified in recent months as the project moves closer to the start of major installation works. As a result, the contractor is understood to have redeployed staff previously assigned to the scheme to other projects across its business.

NG Bailey is now expected to take on the majority of the MEP delivery package previously allocated to TClarke. A specialist contractor is also likely to be brought in to undertake the highly technical cleanroom installation works required for battery production.

One industry source said the working relationship between the parties had become increasingly strained as the scheme progressed, ultimately leading to the two organisations parting ways.

Sir Robert McAlpine continues to act as construction manager on the project, although its role has evolved into more of a project management function as Agratas engages directly with a number of major package contractors.

The change in the supply chain comes shortly after a large-scale MEP “meet the buyer” event linked to the development and is expected to increase pressure on NG Bailey to expand its workforce to meet the demands of the installation programme.

The gigafactory scheme has already experienced delays, although construction activity across the site is now accelerating. Steel contractor Severfield recently completed the structural frame for the first phase of the facility, allowing external cladding works to begin ahead of the next stage of MEP installation.

Supporting infrastructure works are also progressing. Earlier this year Costain secured a £123m contract to design and construct a new junction on the M5 motorway to serve the site.

The new connection, known as Junction 22A, forms part of a wider plan to support construction activity and future operations at the campus by improving access to the motorway network.

Procurement activity is also underway to appoint a provider for the site’s water supply and wastewater infrastructure.

When finished, the Gravity Smart Campus is expected to play a central role in the UK’s electric vehicle supply chain.

TClarke declined to comment on the reported changes.

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