Ikea caps landmark year with first Northern Ireland outlet at The Boulevard

Ikea has chosen The Boulevard in Banbridge for its first-ever outlet store in Northern Ireland, rounding off a landmark year of expansion for Ikea UK & Ireland.

The 2,691 sq ft pop-up store, which will trade until spring 2026, is designed as a convenient hub for planning services, home furnishings and online order pick-ups. Customers can explore a curated selection of 150 home furnishing accessories across kitchen, bedroom and living spaces, with Ikea co-workers on hand to offer product advice and support with home projects.

A key feature of the new outlet is its “Collect Near You” point, enabling shoppers to have online orders delivered to The Boulevard for easy collection. This service complements existing collection locations in Ballymena, Limavady and Dungannon, strengthening Ikea’s footprint across Northern Ireland and making it easier for customers to access the full range without travelling to a larger store.

The Banbridge opening comes at the end of a busy 2025 for Ikea in the UK and Ireland, as the retailer continues to roll out smaller, more flexible formats closer to where people live and work. This year has seen the launch of a city store on London’s Oxford Street, new city and smaller-format stores in Brighton, Harlow, Norwich and Chester, as well as “Plan and Order” points in Dundee, Hull and York. Together, these locations form a key part of Ikea’s strategy to blend traditional out-of-town stores with compact formats, planning studios and collection points in high street and regional centres.

Alastair Coulson, managing director at Lotus Property, owner of The Boulevard, said he was delighted to welcome Ikea’s first pop-up initiative in Northern Ireland. He described the arrival of the global home furnishings brand as a strong endorsement of The Boulevard’s growing reputation for attracting “first” and “only” locations, and a timely boost as the scheme gears up for the Christmas trading period.

With the Banbridge outlet now open, Ikea is signalling its commitment to meeting customers where they are, using a mix of store formats and collection points to offer greater choice, convenience and flexibility across the UK and Ireland.

