Superdry & Co plots fresh UK store roll-out after restructuring

Superdry & Co is planning to open up to 15 new stores across the UK as it pushes ahead with a refreshed growth strategy and wider European ambitions.

Chief executive Julian Dunkerton, who co founded the business, said the fashion brand is actively exploring new locations in cities including Bath, Dundee, Lincoln and Norwich. The planned openings form part of efforts to revive sales and reposition the retailer following a challenging trading period.

Superdry was delisted from the London Stock Exchange in April last year and subsequently implemented a restructuring plan, approved in June 2024. Under that plan, the company is set to cut rents on 36 of its 94 UK stores and close 47 outlets, creating a leaner core estate from which to grow.

Earlier this year the retailer rebranded as Superdry & Co, introducing a new look and feel across its portfolio. Flagship sites on London’s Oxford Street, as well as stores in Nottingham and Dundee, have already been refitted to showcase the updated aesthetic, which will be rolled out to future openings as the brand’s expansion gathers pace.

