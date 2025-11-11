OP completes strategic workspace optimisation for Attestor Limited in London

Leading office interior design consultancy, OP, has completed a strategic space optimisation project for alternative investment management firm, Attestor Limited, at their London headquarters at 7 Seymour Street.

Attestor Limited is a leading alternative investment management firm specialising in credit and direct lending strategies across Europe. The firm manages assets for institutional investors including pension funds, insurance companies, and sovereign wealth funds, with a focus on delivering consistent returns through disciplined investment approaches.

The six-week project has successfully transformed the 6,300 sq ft workspace to accommodate an additional 8-10 workstations without expanding the existing footprint, demonstrating how smart design can unlock hidden potential within established business premises.

OP delivered the comprehensive reconfiguration during the summer period, minimising operational disruption while maintaining the exact look and feel of Attestor Limited’s existing environment.

The project centred on strategic space planning to maximise every element of the available floor area through precision planning and targeted interventions. OP created the spatial capacity needed for additional positions while ensuring optimal workflow patterns and maintaining collaborative opportunities.

The transformation’s centrepiece is a custom banquette seating solution designed to accommodate meetings for up to 25 people within constrained parameters. This bespoke installation integrates seamlessly with existing joinery, delivering significant functional improvements without compromising the workspace aesthetic.

The project showcases OP’s specialisation in technical design and construction management within compressed timelines.

OP maintained design consistency through careful material matching and finish coordination. The collaborative approach with trusted supply chain partners ensured seamless delivery within the six-week window, with the result appearing as a cohesive, intentional workspace rather than an adapted environment.

The solution enables Attestor Limited to accommodate their growing team within their established prime location, avoiding the significant time investment and operational disruption associated with relocation. The transformation delivers immediate capacity while providing flexibility for future growth requirements within the competitive alternative investments sector.

Located in an area where OP has successfully completed other projects, this project demonstrates the consultancy’s deep understanding of the unique demands facing professional services firms in London’s business district.

Tom Parsons, Managing Director of OP, said: “This project demonstrates how strategic space planning can generate substantial returns on investment by enabling business growth within existing assets rather than requiring additional real estate investment. We’re delighted to have worked with Attestor Limited to unlock the hidden potential within their Seymour Street headquarters, creating the additional capacity they needed while preserving the quality environment that reflects their market position.”

David Alhadeff, Director at Attestor Limited said: “OP’s technical expertise and collaborative approach enabled us to accommodate our growing team within our established location without compromising on the quality of our working environment. The transformation appears seamless and intentional, supporting our high-performing culture while providing the flexibility we need for continued growth.”

The project showcases how rapid business growth can be supported through workspace optimisation delivering immediate capacity gains while future-proofing operations for continued success in London’s competitive financial services sector.

