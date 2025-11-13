Orega celebrates 25 year milestone as flexible workspace demand surges across the UK

Flexible workspace operator marks milestone anniversary with record growth, expanding across the UK’s biggest cities.

The last decade has seen the flexible workspace market change drastically thanks to shifts in remote and hybrid working patterns across the UK.

With new data revealing that daily office occupancy has reached post-pandemic highs, climbing to 40%, hybrid working has moved from an experiment to an established habit.(1) As businesses rethink the purpose of the office and the value it can bring, flexible workspace providers are at the forefront of creating office spaces that offer genuine value to the people who use them.

One flexible workspace provider redefining how modern businesses operate is Orega, who are celebrating 25 years in business with a period of record growth, a growing corporate client base, and ambitious future plans.

Celebrating 25 years of growth

Founded in 2001, Orega has grown from a single site to one of the UK’s most established flexible workspace brands, now managing 656,000 square feet of office space across 25 locations.

Developing a strong hold in the UK’s major cities, the company currently is home to over 12,000 clients across 550 businesses, including major corporates in sectors including finance, legal, recruitment and business services.

Alan Pepper, CEO of Orega, comments:

“Reaching our upcoming 25th anniversary is a proud milestone for the business. The flexible workspace sector has evolved dramatically since Orega was founded – we’ve weathered the storm of three economic downturns and a global pandemic – and we’ve come out stronger than ever.

“Recent data showing that daily office occupancy is increasing marks an important shift and this is something we’re also seeing across our portfolio. Businesses are rethinking the purpose of the office and the focus has moved towards spaces that foster culture, collaboration and improved wellbeing.

“Since 2001 and into the present day, our core values have always aligned with this need for comfortable, professional, hospitality-led environments that enable businesses to thrive. I’m proud of the lasting relationships we’ve built with clients who value our approach to flexibility without compromise and the team who’ve got us to where we are today.”

Business highlights

Over the past two and a half years, Orega has opened eight new premium centres and grown its team with key strategic hires including CEO Alan Pepper, COO David Kinnaird, and Commercial Director Sophie Turnbull.

Recognised as Operator of the Year at the 2024 Flex in the City Awards, Orega are the pioneers of Management Agreements with Landlords. This unique approach to flexible workspaces has been central to its success, setting a precedent for sustainable growth in the sector.

Recent milestones include achieving 100% occupancy in under nine months on the recently opened London Lime Street building and the signing of a new London Citypoint space, opening in spring 2026. The acquisition of Citypoint is a nod to the high demand from businesses who require state of the art flexible spaces in central, well appointed locations, a trend that is expected to continue due to the current economic climate meaning businesses are reluctant to be tied into long leases.

Sophie Turnbull, Commercial Director at Orega, comments:

“We’ve seen sustained demand from established corporates who want flexibility without sacrificing on quality or location and this is driving our expansion across the UK’s major cities.

“The market has matured since we started out and flexibility has become the central focus for many businesses and it’s reflected in the clients we’re attracting – professional service firms, financial institutions and established consultancies who see the workplace as a vital platform for success but want the flexibility to still scale up or down easily.”

Looking ahead

Orega’s growth shows no signs of slowing down, with ambitious plans to expand to 45 locations over the next five years at an average rate of four new sites per year. The focus will remain on London, the UK’s six big regional cities and select locations where demand for premium flexible workspaces continues to rise.

New offerings are also in development to serve client’s evolving needs, reflecting the company’s commitment to ongoing innovation and customer satisfaction.

Alan comments:

“Our future growth will be shaped by the same principles that got us to where we are today. We want to keep empowering businesses to unlock their true potential, remaining agile and responsive to the changing market. The flexible workspace industry is maturing and we’re proud to be at the forefront of that evolution.”

To find out more about Orega and available office spaces, visit: https://www.orega.com/

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals