Padrock starts work on £130m, 210,000 sq ft north east London urban multi-let logistics development

Specialist logistics developer Padrock has started construction on a new 210,000 sq ft urban multi-let industrial (MLI) and logistics development in Leyton, east London.

Leyton Logistics Hub, will comprise 11 units ranging from 6,000 sq ft to 36,000 sq ft all of which will target EPC A+, BREEAM Outstanding ratings and will be aligned with Article 9 of EU Taxonomy (climate change mitigation). Once complete, the scheme will have a gross development value of around £130m.

Padrock has appointed Glencar Construction to build the development, for the construction contract. Practical completion is expected in mid-2026.

The site provides excellent connectivity to London as it is located off Church Road within the A406 North Circular Road and in close proximity to the A12.

Leyton Logistics Hub will deliver a modern multi-unit scheme of best in class specification industrial and logistics accommodation, which will embed sustainability throughout, including green walls and roofs.

Padrock partner, Mark Symonds, said: “Leyton Logistics Hub is a significant development for Padrock as it further reinforces our expertise at identifying, securing and delivering strategically located sites which serve London.

“Our partnership with Glencar Construction will allow us to build high quality, sustainable and flexible space which will provide Leyton with a long-term economic asset.

“We are experiencing strong occupier interest and, now that work is underway, we are entering into advanced negotiations with a number of parties who we hope to announce in due course.”

Headquartered in London, Padrock is a developer and asset manager which specialises in logistics and light-industrial assets across the UK and Europe.

Alongside Leyton Logistics Hub, the company’s UK portfolio comprises Dagenham Logistics Hub in east London, Hertford Logistics Hub in Hertford and Erith Logistics Hub in Erith, south east London.

Agents for Leyton Logistics Hub are Lambert Smith Hampton, DTRE and Glenny.

For more information on Padrock, visit www.padrock.co.uk, and for Leyton Logistics Hub visit www.padrockleyton.co.uk.

