Perega completes RIBA Stage 4 design works on Queen’s Hospital Same Day Emergency Care unit

Leading structural and civil engineering consultancy, Perega, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its design works up to RIBA Stage 4 on the Same Day Emergency Care (SDEC) unit at Queen’s Hospital in Romford.

Following the project briefing in October 2024, the firm has since played a pivotal role in creating the technical design package that will enhance modern healthcare provision for Barking, Havering & Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust, continuing Perega’s five-year strong working relationship with the Trust.

The SDEC project, a ward refurbishment within the modern Queen’s Hospital, presented opportunities to leverage Perega’s team’s expertise in delivering efficient and innovative technical design solutions. Using the hospital’s comprehensive site records, the team conducted detailed assessments of the roof structure to accommodate the new mechanical plant.

Commenting on the project, Sam Coleman, Associate Structural Engineer at Perega, said: “We reviewed the originally specified mechanical plant loadings on the roof and determined that a large steel frame would be necessary to support the plant. Based on our experience with healthcare projects, we knew the plant originally specified was on the high end of loading, and were therefore able to request that the mechanical engineer explore an alternative manufacturer. They were able to find a significantly lighter unit which meant we didn’t need to install a heavy steel frame, considerably reducing material usage and costs and avoiding breaking through the waterproofing.”

A notable challenge during the design process involved routing new ductwork from the ground floor to the roof while ensuring zero disruption to an operational ward on the first floor directly above the SDEC. Perega undertook extensive investigations to help realise the design team’s solution that brought the ducting externally up the face of the building through a tight space in the external wall. This minimised disruption to the hospital’s operations, a crucial aspect of working in a live healthcare environment. Furthermore, the ground floor’s suspended slab construction and existing ground gas issues necessitated careful coordination of drainage, which the team expertly validated.

Perega’s experience in the healthcare sector, characterised by a deep understanding of not only structural requirements but also the broader implications for other consultants, proved invaluable. It allowed the firm to offer alternative, more efficient solutions during this stage, aiding the successful collaboration with M&E consultants, Redworth Associates, and architects, Arcadis.

The completion of the RIBA Stage 4 for the SDEC unit demonstrates the Perega team’s commitment to delivering modern, large-scale healthcare facilities with a focus on efficiency and minimal disruption during implementation.

Looking ahead, Perega is also involved in the early stages of the A&E transformation project at Queen’s Hospital, further expanding its contribution to the hospital’s vital infrastructure.

To find out more about Perega’s expertise in the healthcare sector, please visit: perega.co.uk/sectors/healthcare.

