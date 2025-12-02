Delamere Health names Caddick as preferred bidder for Nottingham development

Caddick Construction has been selected as Delamere Health’s preferred bidder for the

development of a £20m addiction clinic on the site of the former Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue HQ in Bestwood.



Now in a pre-construction services agreement (PCSA), Caddick will deliver a preliminary package of works to make way for the new residential addiction treatment clinic, marking the largest investment of its kind in the UK.

Caddick’s initial work on site will include the demolition of Nottingham Fire & Rescue’s former HQ, which is scheduled to begin in early 2026. This will be replaced with a new build clinic comprising 32 residential rooms with supporting treatment spaces.



Designed by architects, Anderson Orr, the clinic will offer premium facilities, including a

wellness suite, fully equipped gym, steam room and sauna, a meditation area and individual and group therapy rooms.



Exclusively to the Nottingham site will be other facilities, such as a padel court and a cinema.



Once in full contract, the project will add to Caddick’s growing project portfolio in the

Midlands, which also includes a range of high rise residential, industrial and commercial developments across the region.



Martin Preston, Founder and Chief Executive at Delamere, said: “The site’s development represents a huge investment and opportunity for the borough, and our ambition for what will become the flagship treatment facility in Europe.



“At Delamere, we have a clear vision – to provide exemplary care in first class facilities.

Identifying the ideal location for our second site has been a rigorous process over several years, and we are excited to work with Caddick to create something the local community can be proud of.”



Ray O’Sullivan, Regional Managing Director of Caddick Construction Midlands,

commented: “As preferred bidder for Delamere Health’s new development in Bestwood, we are working closely with our client to build a cost and build programme that will deliver on their ambitions for the largest investment in an addiction rehabilitation clinic in the UK. Key to this is understanding the high level of care and rehabilitation the clinic will offer. We look forward to the coming months, and moving towards a full contract early next year.”



Neil Parry, CEO & Principal at Anderson Orr said: “We are thrilled to be collaborating on Delamere Health’s new Nottingham development. The design responds to their vision for a safe and welcoming environment that supports recovery, blending contemporary clinical spaces with a warm, domestic character.



“Every material and detail has been carefully considered to provide a sense of comfort and homeliness, ensuring the facility feels approachable, nurturing, and conducive to healing. We are delighted to be working with the wider team, and a client who maintains such a passionate and driven vision, setting inspiring new standards for compassionate, person-centred.”





