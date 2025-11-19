Pick Everard appointed by National Trust to support net zero aims

Multi-disciplinary consultancy Pick Everard will support the National Trust in meeting its net zero and other sustainability targets, after being selected to provide built heritage services for the conservation charity.

Appointed under the Building Surveying Associate Model, Pick Everard’s specialist culture and heritage team will work alongside the National Trust to protect and care for its historic environment.

It will assess and advise across mansion properties, let estates and in-hand buildings in the charity’s stewardship, and prepare low impact and future proofed specifications for conservation repairs, retrofit upgrades, as well as access and infrastructure improvements.

Maintaining safety, quality and function of sites cared for by the charity are among the key goals of the work. In this, Pick Everard’s role will be to support strategic conservation by balancing these outcomes with the enhanced sustainability performance of its buildings and structures.

Pick Everard will provide contract administration, building surveying, principal designer (CDM and Building Regulations), sustainability, and project management services across all regions in England and Wales.

Matthew Appleton

Headed up by Strategic Account Director, Matthew Appleton, Pick Everard’s heritage building surveying team has an excellent reputation for delivering solutions that ensure heritage sites meet modern day standards, preserve and enhance their significance, and prepare them for our future world.

He said: “Some of the UK’s most treasured sites are in the care of the National Trust. By sharing our expertise and experience, we look forward to helping preserve and protect the nations heritage.

“Taking into account the new generation of environmental and social challenges ahead of us, we will offer advice and guidance to support the National Trust in its aim of keeping historic places open to everyone now, and for future generations.”

The National Trust estate is a diverse mix of historic sites, coastline and green spaces including more than 500 houses, castles, parks and gardens. In total the charity owns and cares for more than 28,500 buildings and structures – one of the largest, most varied and most significant collections of built structures anywhere in Europe.

Tim Danson, Director of Sustainability and Energy at Pick Everard, added: “The National Trust has a target to meet carbon net zero by 2030, and to embed climate change adaptation in its decision making. We are thrilled to be in a position to help the Trust deliver its charitable purpose by embedding industry best practice approaches for sustainability on our heritage assets.

“Our collaboration with the National Trust will also provide added value through knowledge sharing, CPD opportunities and work placements, helping to create lasting positive legacies for our client, the communities in which we work, and the wider environment.”

