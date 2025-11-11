Plan for £1.3bn regeneration of Edinburgh’s coastline reaches next major milestone

One of the largest regeneration projects of its kind in Scotland, to develop a £1.3bn environmentally friendly coastal town on the Capital’s largest brownfield site, at Granton Waterfront, is set to take a huge step forward.

The business case for phase 1 of this ambitious new development sets out how attractive local living for residents and people in the surrounding communities will be achieved. The delivery plans include new housing which will be enhanced with a new primary school (the school to be delivered through a separate contract), retail units, public and open green space. This would be achieved through entering into a development agreement with Cruden Homes to deliver site wide enabling, infrastructure and new homes.

Each of the 847 new homes will be fitted with an air source heat pump providing residents who move in with new, warm, energy efficient ‘net zero ready’ homes, with fairly priced energy bills.

At least 45% of the homes will be affordable – 214 will be for social rent with the rest a mixture of mid-market rent and homes for sale. Some will also be suitable for families who require wheelchair accessibility.

The revitalisation of Granton Waterfront’s historic buildings and industrial built heritage, coupled with the delivery of new leisure and recreation opportunities, will significantly increase visitors to the area, creating new local employment opportunities.

The overall development will make a significant contribution to Edinburgh’s target to become a net zero carbon city, through a mix of energy efficient buildings, gas free heat solutions, cycling and walking paths and a nature-based approach to climate mitigation and adaptation.

This exciting regeneration in the north of Edinburgh, set to start early next year and due for completion in 2033 will build on early action projects already underway in Granton Waterfront. If approved by the Finance and Resources Committee on Tuesday, 18 November, the business case will then be considered by Council on Thursday, 18 December.

Some of these projects are already complete with others taking shape. Tenants are already living in 75 new ‘net zero ready homes’ for social and mid-market rent at Granton Station View. A short distance away Western Villages has 444 ‘net zero ready’ homes for social, mid-market rent and some for sale, which are nearly all occupied. A further 143 ‘net zero ready’ social and mid-market rent homes at Silverlea are also due for completion in Summer 2026.

At the heart of this nationally significant development of Edinburgh’s coastline sits the Granton Gasholder now known as ‘Gasholder 1 Park’.

The iconic gasholder frame has been restored and can be seen for miles around as it is lit up after dark. It has a new public park created within the frame making it a spectacular focal point in the area. The historic former Granton Station has been refurbished as a creative hub and has a new civic square in its grounds.

The Pitt has opened in a repurposed industrial building at 20 West Shore Road and the core path through the development has been upgraded and named Speirs Bruce Way.

Council Leader Jane Meagher said:

“The £1.3bn regeneration of Edinburgh’s coastline is hugely significant for our Capital city. It is the largest public sector led project of its kind in Scotland. Over the next 10 to 15 years, it will continue to set the standard for sustainable economic growth in Edinburgh.

“We’re using the largest brownfield site we own to deliver the first phase of this project, with our development partner Cruden Homes. We will be delivering new and affordable, energy efficient ‘net zero ready’ homes which will provide our residents with fairly priced energy bills. The retail and leisure units we will deliver will provide an opportunity for local people to enjoy recreation and access employment. We’ll also be improving public transport and cycling and walking paths as well as education services. Our aim is to help to reduce child poverty as well as address the nature and climate emergencies we face locally and globally.

“Our investment in this major project for the Capital further reinforces our approach across the city to achieve low carbon affordable living for as many of our residents as possible. Our aim is to make Edinburgh more inclusive and well connected to support prosperity and wellbeing for those in the Granton Waterfront area and across the city region.”

Fraser Lynes, Managing Director of Cruden Homes, said:

“We’re proud to be playing a leading role in delivering this landmark regeneration of Edinburgh’s coastline. Granton Waterfront is a bold and innovative project that will create a distinctive new coastal neighbourhood with a real sense of place, centred around much-needed, high-quality, energy-efficient homes and sustainable infrastructure. Working in partnership with the City of Edinburgh Council, we’re not only building net zero ready homes but also creating valuable community benefits, from local employment and apprenticeships to investment in skills and supply chains. This next phase marks an exciting milestone in shaping a more inclusive, sustainable and connected future for the Capital.”

Phase 1 of the project has been made possible through the Council securing funding from the Scottish Government – capital grant funding from its Housing Infrastructure Fund as part of its commitment through the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal, along with revenue funding through an innovative Place Based Accelerator grant. This was formulated with the support of Scottish Futures Trust.

The Place Based Accelerator grant is an innovative funding model that will allow the Council to take forward the development in return for achieving outcomes for the people in the north of Edinburgh including achieving targets related to improvements to health and wellbeing, educational attainment and local employment opportunities.

Granton Waterfront regeneration supports the delivery of the City of Edinburgh Council Business Plan, the Edinburgh City Mobility Plan, Edinburgh City Plan 2030, Climate Ready Edinburgh Plan 2024 – 2030 and the Edinburgh 2030 Climate Strategy. It also supports the delivery of key national policy objectives as set out in NPF 4, Housing to 2040 and the Programme for Government, 2025-2026.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said:

“For people living in Granton and north Edinburgh, this investment means real improvements to daily life. Families will have access to affordable, energy-efficient homes that are cheaper to heat. Young people will get construction training and local job opportunities. Parents will see new safe walking and cycling routes to schools and shops and green spaces where their children can play.

“Our support for this project is directly tied to delivering outcomes that matter to local people—improving health and wellbeing, creating jobs that go to local residents first and supporting community organisations.”Neil Rutherford, Senior Associate Director at the Scottish Futures Trust, said: “This innovative outcomes-based Place Accelerator, backed by Scottish Government and partners, is unlocking new opportunities for people in north Edinburgh and delivering benefits for the wider city. We believe the Place Accelerator shows how smart funding and collaboration can turn ambition into action, helping create healthier, fairer, and more prosperous communities.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals