Planning milestone for Camden Film Quarter

Places for People (PfP), the UK’s leading social enterprise, has worked alongside partner Yoo Capital to submit a planning application to Camden Council to deliver hundreds of high-quality affordable homes as part of the transformative Camden Film Quarter development in Kentish Town.

The submission marks a major milestone in the creation of a new neighbourhood where creativity, community and opportunity come together. Working in partnership with Yoo Capital, PfP will lead the delivery of 485 homes, with 50% designated as affordable.

The proposals respond directly to feedback from local residents and community groups, with a focus on sustainability, inclusion, and long-term stewardship. The new homes will be energy-efficient, set within generous green spaces, and designed to foster a strong sense of community.

Andrew Usher, Group Managing Director of Developments at Places for People comments: “Camden Film Quarter is set to become a landmark development for London and the next chapter in PfP’s placemaking journey. This flagship scheme builds on the success of our transformational projects across the UK such as Park Hill in Sheffield, Poundbury and EastWick & Sweetwater at the Olympic Park. This project is a bold vision for inclusive regeneration and long-term social value in the heart of London and something we are proud to be shaping.”

Camden Film Quarter is a film-led, mixed-use regeneration project that will transform underused industrial land into a vibrant new district. Alongside new homes, the masterplan includes:

A world-class film and television studio campus

Purpose-built education facilities in partnership with the National Film and Television School and London Screen Academy

New public parks, play spaces, and pedestrian routes

Green energy infrastructure

Community amenities, cultural venues, and local business support

The development is designed with a focus on circular economy principles, green mobility, and biodiversity. It will reconnect Kentish Town and Gospel Oak through new walkable routes and public spaces, stitching a previously inaccessible site back into Camden’s urban fabric.

As with all developments, PfP is committed to delivering meaningful social value as part of the Camden Film Quarter and is actively engaging with local schools, charities, and residents to create opportunities that empower communities. Working alongside our partners, initiatives will include career inspiration events, targeted support for homelessness, scholarships, and educational outreach. During construction, a dedicated social value programme will offer volunteering, inclusive employment, student placements, and charity partnerships.

Lloyd Lee, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Yoo Capital, said: “We’re proud to be partnering with Places for People to deliver homes that are truly embedded within Camden Film Quarter’s creative vision of a genuine place to work, learn, live and play. Together, we’re creating a neighbourhood that brings together world-class studios, 50% affordable homes, and public spaces – a place that will inspire the next generation and ensure London remains a global leader in film, television, and design.”

PfP has entered a partnership with architects, Broadway Malyan, to lead on the design of the site. The two sites — Inkerman Gardens and Heathgate — form key residential anchors within the emerging Camden Film Quarter masterplan. Their vision is to establish a distinctive new neighbourhood in a complex urban setting, combining ambitious architecture, generous public realm, and inclusive community design.

Sally Lewis, Principal at Broadway Malyan commented: “This project has been an opportunity to demonstrate how innovative housing design can respond to a complex urban context while celebrating local character and providing genuine social value.” Pending planning approval, PfP will continue to work closely with Yoo Capital, Camden Council, local residents, and partners to ensure the delivery of homes and community benefits is shaped by the people who live and work in the borough.

