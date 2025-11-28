Panattoni completes 200,000 sq ft logistics park in supply constrained South East corridor

Practical completion reached on two speculatively developed mid box logistics units, 65,620 sq ft and 134,473 sq ft, which can be combined into one of the South East’s only immediately available 200,000 sq ft opportunities.

Ready for tenant fit-out

Highly sustainable units have achieved BREEAM ‘Excellent’ and EPC A, and include roof mounted solar panels.

Located five minutes from Gatwick Airport, where air freight increased 33% this year.

Panattoni, the world’s largest privately owned industrial developer, has reached practical completion of Panattoni Park Crawley, and is now ready for tenant fit-out, its new prime logistics development serving one of the most supply constrained parts of the South East. The scheme delivers two high quality speculatively developed units of 65,620 sq ft and 134,473 sq ft, both now available for immediate occupation, with the flexibility to combine into a single 200,093 sq ft facility.

Located five minutes from Gatwick Airport and Junction 10 of the M23, the completed development offers one of the South East market’s only immediately available 200,000 sq ft opportunities within this strategic logistics corridor. Designed to support larger occupiers requiring scale and operational efficiency, the building’s 15 metre internal height provides up to 25 percent more pallet capacity than comparable local schemes built to 12.5 metres.

Both units have been delivered to Panattoni’s high specification, achieving BREEAM ‘Excellent’ and EPC A. The buildings include extensive roof mounted solar PV capacity, 15% roof lights, EV charging, high performance insulation and best in class yard and parking provision.

David McGougan, Development Director, South East at Panattoni, said:

“Practical completion at Panattoni Park Crawley marks an important milestone in bringing much needed modern logistics capacity to one of the best connected but most supply constrained markets in the country.

“The ability to offer a flexible single unit of 200,000 sq ft, combined with enhanced height and increased pallet density, provides a rare and compelling solution for occupiers seeking immediate, future proofed space with unmatched access to Gatwick, the M23 and London.

We have significant tenant interest in the facility and look forward to supporting the expansion of businesses to our new facility at Manor Royal.”

The park benefits from excellent access to labour, transport and amenities. Brighton and South London are reachable within 45 minutes, with Central London reached in an hour. More than 3.8 million addresses lie within 30 miles, supporting last mile operations, and over 19,000 people in West Sussex – which employs almost double the national average in transport and storage – are actively seeking work.

The site offers strong public transport links, including the Fastway 100 bus route and three nearby railway stations, and sits within walking distance of major retailers. Rising air freight volumes at Gatwick, which saw a 33.4 percent increase year on year in 2025, continue to drive strong occupier demand.

For more information, please visit: https://panattoni.co.uk/our-properties/crawley/

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals