Superdrug reveals new store expansion at Overgate, Dundee

The new “best-in-class” store sees the retail footprint increased by over 35%, with investment in new Beauty Studios, luxury fragrance counters, a nurse clinic, and an enhanced pharmacy.

Superdrug, the UK’s leading health and beauty retailer, has completed the expansion of its popular store in Overgate, Dundee, increasing the footprint by over 35% from 7,125 sq. ft to 9,739 sq. ft.

Having taken over the occupancy of the adjacent former Clintons store, which has relocated in Overgate, Superdrug has created a significantly enhanced ground floor presence, and one which now forms a prime corner position. The new store is a combination of the existing and the new site.

The expansion brings Overgate customers a range of new offerings including:

The latest trending services within new Beauty Studios, including ear piercing, manicures and eye-brow threading.

Tailored advice from trained consultants at luxury fragrance counters,

Personalised, professional healthcare advice at a new nurse clinic and an enhanced pharmacy.

Commenting on the Superdrug expansion, Malcolm Angus, Centre Manager, Overgate says:

“We are delighted to announce the Superdrug expansion is officially complete with the new store now offering a significantly elevated shopping experience for our customers. The introduction of new Beauty Studios, each offering a range of popular and affordable beauty treatments, is an exciting development, and the enhancement of Superdrug’s pharmacy with a new face-to-face private nurse clinic brings a welcome personalised healthcare service.

“This commitment by Superdrug is a resounding vote of confidence in Overgate, and the future of bricks-and-mortar retail in the centre. There is no doubt this new store will prove highly popular with our customers.”

Clare Jennings, Property Director at Superdrug, added:

“This store extension in Overgate, Dundee is a significant milestone in expanding Superdrug’s presence locally, allowing us to offer an even broader selection of products and services to our valued customers. By upgrading the store, we’re now able to offer a more modern shopping experience – featuring top health and beauty brands, a premium fragrance section, and our in-store Beauty Studio. This new extension allows us to support local employment in Overgate and the surrounding communities.”

The Overgate expansion is part of Superdrug’s major nationwide investment to modernise, refurbish and extend 65 of its strongest performing stores this year (2025), creating a “best-in-class” retail experience for customers.

Furthermore, there is a focus on ensuring the site is as sustainable and energy efficient as possible, driven by Superdrug’s successful Planet, People and Products store scheme.

The commitment by Superdrug to expand its Overgate store is the latest positive development for the centre following the recent opening of FRASERS in June, 2025.

Frasers Group acquired Overgate Shopping Centre in 2023, underlining its confidence in the enduring power of bricks-and-mortar retail. Visit Overgate Shopping Centre at Overgate, Dundee, DD1 1UQ.

