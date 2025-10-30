Beauty Comeback: Bodycare Set for Major Revival Under New Ownership

High street favourite Bodycare is preparing for a major return, with plans to open up to 50 new stores across the UK following its recent acquisition by Charles Denton, the former chief executive of The Body Shop.

The beauty and personal care retailer, which went into administration last month, was forced to close all of its remaining stores after years of trading challenges. Now, a new chapter is about to begin as Denton looks to revive the much-loved brand and bring it back to high streets – starting with a first wave of re-openings scheduled for early 2026.

The relaunch will initially focus on the north west of England, where Bodycare has historically enjoyed a strong following. Between 30 and 50 new stores are planned, though each opening will depend on landlord approval.

Charles Denton, who has a strong background in retail transformation, expressed his confidence in the brand’s potential to make a successful comeback. He said: “Bodycare is much-loved and trusted – it matters deeply to the communities it serves. We now have the mandate to bring stores and jobs back by transforming Bodycare’s rich legacy into a modern, scalable and profitable business.”

Founded in 1970, Bodycare built its reputation by offering affordable health and beauty products to shoppers across the UK, particularly in town centres and retail parks. Its straightforward approach and value-driven offering made it a household name, especially in the north of England.

The new ownership aims to retain Bodycare’s community-focused ethos while modernising the brand for today’s retail landscape. This will likely include refreshed store designs, updated product ranges and an improved digital presence to better connect with contemporary shoppers.

Nick Holloway, managing director at Interpath and joint administrator, welcomed the acquisition, commenting: “We are pleased to hand Bodycare to an experienced new owner with a clear plan to restart operations. We wish the business every success in the future.”

With its new direction, strong leadership and focus on both legacy and innovation, Bodycare looks poised to re-establish itself as a key player in the UK beauty retail scene – proving that even the most embattled high street brands can find a way back to life.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals