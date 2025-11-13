Tessera at 1 Fleet Place Secures Planning Permission Ahead of 2029 Completion

One Fleet Realty Ltd, a subsidiary of the Takenaka Corporation, together with Savills Development Management, has secured planning permission for Tessera, a landmark office development at 1 Fleet Place. Designed by renowned architects Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF), the building is set to deliver 155,000 sq ft of premium office space in the heart of the City of London.

The scheme represents a comprehensive redesign of the existing structure, with a focus on high-quality specification, sustainability, and tenant experience. Tessera will feature:

A striking double height 5,000 sq ft ground floor reception and business lounge, flowing into an additional 2,000 sq ft of amenity space on the mezzanine first floor

Flexible office floorplates ranging from 15,231 to 19,730 sq ft, with seven floors offering private terraces

A ninth-floor tenant lounge designed for events and collaboration, opening onto a generous terrace with panoramic views of St Paul’s Cathedral

Located at the convergence of Farringdon, Midtown, Blackfriars and St Paul’s, Tessera offers exceptional connectivity—within walking distance of multiple Underground lines, the Elizabeth Line, and Thameslink services.

Sustainability is central to the design, with the development targeting BREEAM ‘Outstanding’, NABERS 5* and EPC ‘A’ ratings.

Takenaka is one of Japan’s leading engineering, construction and investment companies, with an extensive real estate portfolio spanning commercial, residential, and hotel assets across Asia, Europe, and the USA.

Kat Norton, Director at Savills Development Management, commented: “Bringing Tessera to market marks a major milestone for both the building and the City. With limited new supply in the pipeline, demand for high-quality office space remains strong. Tessera’s location, scale and amenity offering make it an ideal choice for occupiers seeking a future-facing headquarters.”

Savills and Cushman & Wakefield have been jointly appointed to lease the building, which is scheduled for completion in 2029.

