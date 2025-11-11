GPE secures planning for West End HQ revamp at Whittington House

Great Portland Estates (GPE) has received planning approval for a major refurbishment of Whittington House in London’s West End, paving the way for 74,500 sq ft of new premium headquarters workspace.

Camden Council has resolved to grant consent for the comprehensive eight-storey revamp, which will retain the building’s original Richard Seifert & Partners architecture while introducing a series of modern, sustainability-led upgrades. The proposals include enhanced energy performance, improved building services, a new rooftop terrace and a pavilion overlooking the recently pedestrianised Alfred Place.

Due for completion in early 2027, the scheme will strengthen GPE’s growing cluster of Grade A offices around Tottenham Court Road. Together with the Gable Building, the Courtyard Building and existing holdings on Alfred Place, the Whittington House project will help deliver a combined 220,000 sq ft of high-spec workspace in one of the capital’s most connected locations.

The refurbishment is designed to respond to evolving occupier expectations for quality, flexibility and amenity, rather than pursuing wholesale demolition. By retaining and reworking the existing structure, GPE aims to reduce embodied carbon while still delivering a workplace that meets modern standards for comfort, wellbeing and environmental performance.

Trevor Phyo, senior development manager at GPE, said: “Securing planning permission from Camden Council marks a significant milestone for this project. We’re proud to be breathing new life into this building, recognising its architectural heritage, and transforming it into a standout workplace that reflects the future of office design.”

With planning now secured, detailed design and pre-construction work will progress ahead of the main build, positioning Whittington House as a key part of GPE’s long-term West End office strategy.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals