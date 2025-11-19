The Rokbak RA30 vs RA40: which dump truck is right for you?

Whether working in quarries, infrastructure projects or large-scale earthworks, customers choosing between Rokbak’s robust RA30 and high-capacity RA40 can rely on expert guidance from the Scottish articulated hauler manufacturer’s product team. While both models share Rokbak’s hallmark durability, product manager Graeme Blake details the differentiating factors when selecting the optimal truck for productivity and efficiency. So, which one will you choose?

Rokbak product manager Graeme Blake

Rokbak articulated haulers are delivering reliable performance on tough job sites around the world. With two models, the decision over which truck to use depends on the demands of the operation. The RA30 and RA40 share Rokbak’s core DNA of durability, simplicity and high uptime. Either model can suit almost any application. Which mean the key differentiating factors lie in areas such as payload needs, site layout and the equipment already on site.



The RA30, with its 28 tonne (30.9 US ton) payload capacity, is the agile and versatile option. Its compact size and strong manoeuvrability make it well suited to tighter or more challenging environments such as steep quarry routes, smaller infrastructure works or sites where ground conditions frequently change.



The larger RA40 offers a 38 tonne (41.9 US ton) payload for operations where moving more material per cycle is the priority. It performs at its best in high-volume production environments such as open-pit mines, large quarries or earthmoving projects with wide haul roads and long travel distances. When a site can support bigger loading equipment, the RA40 helps customers maximise output by ensuring an efficient flow of materials and reducing the cost per tonne.



Matching the truck to the job



Aligning the hauler with the right excavator or loading tool is essential. A typical target is four to six passes to fill the truck body. If significantly more passes are required, the extra payload capacity is not being fully utilised and overall productivity compromised. Likewise, haul road width and site congestion should influence fleet selection. Compact European sites, such as those in France, commonly rely on RA30 trucks, while markets with larger working areas and extended operating hours, such as Indonesia, often favour the RA40.



Tough and tougher



Many customers choose to deploy mixed fleets, combining the nimble efficiency of the RA30 with the payload power of the RA40 to suit different areas of the same site.



The RA30 is the quiet workhorse that is always delivering results, while the RA40 is its tougher big brother, built to push productivity even further. Both offer strong operator comfort and control, with the RA30 equipped with true independent front suspension as standard.

More than hauling



Rokbak articulated haulers are not limited to material movement. Both models have been adapted for specialist roles such as water tankers for dust suppression and scraper units for surface stripping, demonstrating their versatility. Their durable build and dependable components ensure they can operate for long hours in demanding conditions where uptime is critical.



By working closely with customers to understand their requirements in detail, we’re ensuring that whether it’s the RA30, the RA40 or both, the right solution is always available.



Visit the Rokbak website to learn more about Rokbak articulated haulers.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals