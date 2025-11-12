Wimbledon Bridge House conversion approved as London Square unveils mixed-use plans

London Square has secured planning permission from the London Borough of Merton to convert and extend Wimbledon Bridge House into a mixed-use scheme, unlocking new homes and commercial space in the heart of the town centre.

The 1989 office building, acquired by London Square earlier this year, sits opposite Wimbledon station and close to the All England Lawn Tennis Club. Under the approved plans, the developer will reconfigure and sensitively extend the structure to deliver 123 apartments supported by around 27,000 sq ft of commercial floorspace. The ground-floor layout will be upgraded to improve the public realm and create more active frontages at street level, aiming to strengthen the connection between the station, local shops and nearby amenities.

The residential element will offer a mix of apartment sizes to meet local demand, with the commercial component expected to accommodate a blend of employment, retail and service uses. By retaining and adapting the existing building rather than pursuing full demolition, the scheme is intended to reduce embodied carbon while bringing an underused asset back into productive use.

Subject to approvals from the Building Safety Regulator, London Square anticipates completing the project in 2028. The programme will include façade enhancements, internal re-planning, and upgrades to building services to meet contemporary performance standards for comfort, energy efficiency and accessibility.

Chief executive Adam Lawrence said the decision enables a high-quality addition to the townscape at a strategically important location. The scheme is expected to support local jobs through its commercial space and to contribute to Wimbledon’s wider regeneration by increasing footfall and enhancing the station gateway.

With permission in place, detailed design and contractor procurement will progress ahead of the main construction phase, setting the stage for a prominent mixed-use destination at one of south west London’s busiest transport interchanges.

