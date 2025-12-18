Amro Partners Lodge Ambitious £650m Redevelopment Proposal for Lewisham Retail Park

Amro Partners has submitted a major planning application to transform Lewisham Retail Park into a large mixed-use residential neighbourhood, marking one of the most substantial regeneration proposals brought forward in the borough in recent years. The application, submitted on 4 December and currently awaiting validation by Lewisham Council, outlines the full redevelopment of the 2.8-acre site on Loampit Vale, which Amro acquired earlier this year.

The plans set out a £650 million scheme comprising five new buildings and close to 2,000 square metres of commercial floorspace. The development would deliver 387 Build-to-Rent homes, 383 co-living studios and 682 student rooms, creating a total of 1,452 residential units. Discussions are said to be under way with specialist food hall operators to take up 1,000 square metres of the proposed commercial space.

The Build-to-Rent homes would include one to three-bedroom flats, with layouts intended to accommodate single residents through to larger households of up to six people. Affordable housing levels have yet to be agreed with the council, though the intention is for the scheme to incorporate a blend of social rent and discounted market rent homes.

Public realm improvements form a substantial part of the proposals, with plans for two residential garden areas and a central square featuring seating, children’s play spaces, open lawns, walking and cycling routes, and almost 100 new trees. Amro said the aim is to create a vibrant, inclusive environment to support long-term community life.

Raj Kotecha, chief executive and co-founder of Amro Partners, described the proposals as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reshape the site into a new sustainable neighbourhood. He said the team had spent months engaging with local people to help inform the vision and ensure the development delivers meaningful social, environmental and housing benefits.

The site was previously owned by Legal & General, which secured consent in 2018 for a residential-led scheme that was never brought forward. If Amro’s plans are validated, they will move into the formal decision-making process, including public consultation and eventual consideration by either a planning officer or planning committee.

Should planning permission be granted, Amro anticipates beginning construction in early 2027, with phased completion expected through 2029 and 2030. The scale of the proposals sits alongside other major regeneration activity in the area, including Landsec’s £1.5 billion redevelopment of Lewisham Shopping Centre, approved in October, which will deliver 1,744 homes alongside student accommodation and co-living units.

