Railpen Secures Secretary of State Approval for £1bn Cambridge Beehive Innovation Park

Railpen has received a major boost for its ambition to transform the Beehive site in Cambridge, after the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, the Rt Hon Steve Reed OBE, approved its plans for a 1 million sq ft mixed-use, lab-led innovation district.

Currently operating as a retail park, the Beehive site will be reimagined as a world-class research and technology hub. Railpen’s proposals include flexible workspace for science and technology companies, high-specification laboratories, a new community park, a youth and community hub, a science centre, and around 20 new shops, cafés and restaurants. The scheme places strong emphasis on accessibility and sustainability, supported by significant public transport upgrades designed to remove more than 10,000 car journeys from local roads.

Railpen has said the development will deliver substantial economic benefits to Cambridge and the wider region, including a projected £600m uplift in gross value added, increased tax revenues, and expanded employment opportunities. The decision also enables improvements to the neighbouring Cambridge Retail Park, where Railpen has already begun a programme of upgrades intended to enhance the experience for retailers and visitors. The first phase has recently completed with the opening of a new Starbucks.

Andy Bord, chief executive officer of Railpen, welcomed the Secretary of State’s decision, describing it as a recognition of the merits and appropriateness of the Beehive proposals. He noted that the approval represents a major milestone for the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor and reflects sustained international confidence in the UK’s business environment. Bord said Railpen remains committed to delivering its Innovation Cluster vision in Cambridge and will continue to work closely with local partners to ensure the scheme contributes meaningfully to the city’s long-term economic and social prosperity.

The Beehive development forms part of Railpen’s wider Innovation Cluster in Cambridge, a portfolio of 11 assets totalling 1.9 million sq ft and designed to meet evolving occupier demands across life sciences, technology and research sectors. Other assets in the cluster include the recently consented 230 Newmarket Road; Mill Yard, a 180,000 sq ft mixed-use campus completing in Q1 2027; Botanic Place, a 325,000 sq ft headquarters development due in Q1 2028; and Railpen’s proposed 112,000 sq ft Grade A office building.

With central government backing now secured, Railpen’s Beehive scheme is set to play a significant role in shaping the next phase of Cambridge’s innovation landscape.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals