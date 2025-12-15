KPF-Designed Redevelopment of Former BHS and UAL Site Wins Approval from Westminster Council

Plans to transform the former BHS store and University of the Arts London College of Fashion site on Oxford Street have been unanimously approved by Westminster City Council, paving the way for a major mixed-use scheme in the heart of the West End.

Located at 33 Cavendish Square, the redevelopment will deliver around 800,000 sq ft of high-quality office space, 102,000 sq ft of retail floorspace, and 38,000 sq ft dedicated to cultural and creative uses. The cultural offering will include an auditorium and flexible event areas intended to support exhibitions, launches, performances and a wide range of public-facing activities.

The new office accommodation aims to set a benchmark for modern workplace design, with the scheme targeting BREEAM ‘Excellent’. The entire development will operate on fully electric systems, align with net-zero carbon ambitions, and include more than 1,000 cycle parking spaces to promote sustainable travel.

John Bushell, principal at KPF, said the team was delighted to secure planning approval for a project that captures the vibrancy and character of the West End. He noted that the design blends world-class retail with contemporary workspaces and cultural venues capable of hosting everything from major product launches to conferences. Bushell added that the scheme will reinforce Oxford Street’s global reputation while delivering lasting benefits to businesses, residents and visitors.

Construction is expected to begin in 2029, with completion anticipated in 2033. Once delivered, the development will bring new life to a prominent Oxford Street block, replacing outdated structures with a landmark destination for commerce, creativity and culture.

