Outlet Shopping at The O2 drives expansion with new fit-outs and store upgrades

Outlet Shopping at The O2 is closing out 2025 with a strong development push, securing a series of new lettings, first-time outlet formats and significant store upgrades across the scheme.

Leading the latest wave of activity is Lovisa, which is making its debut in the outlet sector. The jewellery brand has taken a 1,722 sq ft unit positioned between Dune London and Kurt Geiger. The new store will be fully fitted out to showcase Lovisa’s complete range of necklaces, earrings and rings, and will incorporate a dedicated area for piercing services.

Also joining the line-up in its first outlet location is British heritage menswear brand T.M. Lewin. The retailer is set to broaden the menswear offer at The O2 with a new 1,827 sq ft unit, designed to accommodate its core formal and businesswear ranges.

The Entertainer has opened its first outlet store in London within a 2,121 sq ft space at The O2. The new fit-out has been configured to house a wide selection of leading toy and games brands including LEGO, Barbie, Disney and Nintendo, reinforcing the scheme’s family offer.

Adding a distinctive new concept to the tenant mix, art toy retailer POP MART has delivered a ‘roboshop’ adjacent to Mint Café. The installation brings POP MART’s vending machine model to an outlet environment for the first time, providing an automated retail unit designed to tap into the growing popularity of the ‘blind box’ format and offer a compact, high-impact addition to the mall.

In a further vote of confidence, long-standing tenant New Balance is reinvesting in its presence at The O2. The sportswear brand is upsizing into a 3,129 sq ft unit that will be completely refurbished to showcase its latest global store concept, enhancing merchandising capacity and improving the overall customer journey.

These construction, fit-out and expansion moves follow a strong trading period for Outlet Shopping at The O2, which recorded a 23% uplift in sales in November compared with 2024, alongside a 24% increase in footfall across the scheme.

Louisa Dalgleish, leasing director at Outlet Shopping at The O2, said:

“As a destination already anchored by leading retail brands, the fact that we continue to secure high-profile outlet debuts underlines the strength and momentum of the scheme. Our performance is driven by a collaborative landlord approach and a carefully curated tenant mix. The positive results throughout November demonstrate that demand remains robust, and Outlet Shopping at The O2 is firmly on the radar for brands looking to enter or expand within the outlet market.”

This latest round of lettings and store investments follows the announcement that Guinness World Records will open its first permanent entertainment venue in the UK at The O2 in late 2026, in a 25,000 sq ft unit that will undergo a major fit-out to deliver an immersive experience.

KLM and CBRE act as leasing agents for Outlet Shopping at The O2.

