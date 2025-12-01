Manchester City appoints CBRE as property agent on One Medlock Square

Manchester City Football Club has appointed CBRE as the sole leasing agent for the next phase of their commercial development at the Etihad Campus. Situated in the heart of the future Entertainment Destination, One Medlock Square will offer 30,000 sq ft of new Grade A office space, with floor plates of 10,000 sq ft each.

Scheduled for completion in late 2026, this development will provide ESG-focused spaces within a vibrant leisure district, offering more than just office space. Occupants will have access to a raft of onsite conference and events amenities, communal event spaces, extensive wellness facilities, and a variety of on-site food and beverage options. This, combined with world-class entertainment venues nearby, will create a unique workspace environment unparalleled in the city.

With wellbeing at its core, the development is situated alongside world-class sports facilities including indoor and outdoor running tracks, a gym, tennis and football centres, swimming pools, and a national squash centre.

The Etihad Campus will be home to a premier, year-round Entertainment Destination featuring the impressive Etihad Stadium, home to Premier-League champions Manchester City Football Club and Co-op Live, the UK’s only music-first arena which hosts the very best events in music and sport. The new development, opening in phases from spring 2026, will also include The Medlock, a 401-room hotel and a variety of new bars and restaurants.

One Medlock Square will also feature a range of ESG credentials, including all-electric infrastructure and a target of EPC A and BREEAM Very Good accreditation.

Mark Garner, Director at CBRE, stated: “We are delighted to be working with Manchester City on One Medlock Square, which will provide occupiers with an opportunity to work within one of the most exciting entertainment districts in the region. The space will be delivered to a Grade A specification and will come to the market at a time when there is a distinct undersupply of new build office space.”

Danny Wilson, Managing Director – Manchester City Operations, said: “One Medlock Square presents a unique opportunity to be part of a world-class entertainment destination with incredible events and experiences on your doorstep. The next evolution of the Etihad Campus is the most ambitious and exciting to date and we’re looking forward to welcoming businesses to be part of that journey.”

