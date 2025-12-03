Perega engineers the interface for Selfridges’ historic Disney Castle

Perega has provided a structural engineering audit and interface checks for the highly sustainable and innovative construction system supporting the 11-metre-tall Disney Castle at Selfridges’ London store. Unveiled as part of this year’s Christmas celebrations, this is the largest festive feature on the Oxford Street landmark in over half a century.

Perega was appointed to deliver the structural engineering audit and analysis, facing the challenge of securing a significant temporary structure to an iconic building with suitable tolerance and minimal façade intervention. Perega ran crucial checks on the existing Selfridges structure to ensure it could safely support the proposed loads from the installation.

To create a solution that is both efficient and cost-effective, Perega audited a unique reusable system for the façade interface, working closely with the design team. This forward-thinking approach significantly reduced the waste and long-term costs associated with temporary schemes.

Rob Barnes, Director at Perega and the project lead, commented: “The challenge was to ensure the structural system for the largest installation the store has seen in over 50 years was not only safe but also fundamentally sustainable. Our engineering input, incorporating reusable anchors and bespoke column frames, ensures the structure can be efficiently rebuilt to accommodate future display additions, minimising material consumption and environmental impact.”

The project was delivered in collaboration with lead designer, Sculptivate Company, and specialist installers, Ambar Installations, and fabricator StageOne, showcasing a seamless partnership.

Perega’s work on the Disney Castle structure continues its long-standing relationship with Selfridges, building on extensive experience in the retail sector by delivering expert engineering for logistically challenging and landmark projects.

For more information on Perega’s retail work, please visit perega.co.uk/sectors/retail.

