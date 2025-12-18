McLaren Construction Midlands and North raises over £5,000 for The Lighthouse Club and Motor Neurone Disease Association

McLaren Construction Midlands and North is proud to announce that its annual charity fundraising efforts have raised £5,271.25, supporting this year’s chosen charities: The Lighthouse Club – the construction industry charity, and the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA).

The fundraising total includes £4,345.00 raised through events and donations including Christmas Jumper Day, plus an additional £926.25 through Gift Aid.

The Midlands and North team have led a range of fundraising activities across the region this year, supported by McLaren colleagues, supply chain partners, subcontractors and external businesses.

A key highlight of the fundraising programme was a raffle supported by the generous donation of prizes from McLaren’s supply chain and partners.

Contributions included a Sainsbury’s voucher from EH Smiths, four Aston Villa tickets donated by DP Interiors, two Liverpool FC tickets from Cara Brickwork, an iPad from Taurus Electrical, a Celtic Manor stay from Oakwood, a Harrods hamper from Grimes Finishings, and a Coventry hotel stay from Village Hotels.

They also included an afternoon tea experience from IHG, a £250 cash donation from MJS, breakfast and cocktails from Albert’s Schloss, a gift card from Fazenda, a meal and cocktails for two from Revolution, a television donated by Miles, and significant £1,000 cash donations from both McCoys and MPB.

Luke Arnold, Regional Director of McLaren Construction Midlands and North, said: “A big thank you to Lucy Cramp, Kath Sheppard and Tina Shelton, for all their efforts working tirelessly to bring all of this together, a lot of work goes into this behind the scenes to make this possible and improving the cash raised year on year!”

Gary Cramp, Managing Director of McLaren Construction Midlands and North, said: “We are incredibly proud of the teamwork, generosity and community spirit shown across our Midlands and North region. Supporting The Lighthouse Club and the Motor Neurone Disease Association is deeply important to us, and reaching this fundraising milestone reflects the dedication of our people and our partners. A huge thank you to everyone who contributed.”

