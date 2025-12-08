OCS completes acquisition of EMCOR UK, creating one of the largest hard services-led FM providers in the UK

OCS has now formally completed the acquisition of EMCOR UK from EMCOR Group Inc. after clearing the UK regulatory process. This transaction brings together two of the UK’s largest hard services-led facilities services businesses, with unmatched engineering capabilities and established operations across the UK, supported by a clear focus on safety, quality and long-term customer partnerships.

The acquisition follows the purchase of FES FM and FES Support Services in December 2024, further strengthening OCS in the UK hard services market and significantly enhancing our technical and engineering capability. The combined division will include more than 7,000 engineers and annual revenues exceeding £1 billion. This creates one of the largest hard services providers in the UK, with the scale, expertise and comprehensive UK coverage needed to support customers in complex and critical environments.

The integration brings together long-standing expertise across defence, data centres, government, healthcare, life sciences and commercial property, serving customers in highly regulated and technical environments where performance, compliance and reliability are essential, supporting a hard services-led integrated FM approach across these sectors.

The combined business will strengthen support in energy services and technology-led engineering, with recognised strengths in asset data, performance insight and predictive maintenance, which complements OCS’s established Energy Services team. Together, the organisation will support customers with energy management, decarbonisation plans, compliance, smart building controls and data-led engineering strategies that improve performance and resilience.

Rob Legge, Group Chief Executive Officer of OCS, said: “This acquisition supports our ambition to build the best hard services-led facilities services business in the world, with the skills and scale to deliver what customers need across essential sectors. We are bringing together teams known for their technical depth and commitment to safety, which strengthens our ability to make people and places the best they can be”

Daniel Dickson, UK and Ireland CEO of OCS, said: “Bringing these businesses together creates a stronger hard services platform for the UK, with deeper technical capability, wider sector coverage and enhanced engineering support for customers across complex and critical environments. The integration of our divisions will give colleagues more opportunities to develop and customers a broader range of integrated services across the UK. Our priority now is a smooth transition that protects service quality for every customer. Both organisations share similar values and a focus on people, so colleagues will continue to deliver with the same professionalism and care.”

Cheryl McCall, Chief Executive Officer of EMCOR UK, said: “We are thrilled to join an organisation that shares our deep commitment to putting customers and our people at the heart of everything we do. The combined organisation will bring specialist skills to support customers in environments where performance, safety, and reliability matter every day. We look forward to working with teams across the business as we combine our strengths in Facilities Management, hard services, engineering excellence, and innovation across data insights, asset, and carbon management.”

Over the coming months, teams across the business will work together to ensure a smooth integration and continued support for customers, guided by OCS’s mission to make people and places the best they can be.

