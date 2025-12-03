OKNOPLAST join Secured by Design

OKNOPLAST, an international manufacturer of high-quality windows, exterior doors, roller shutters, garage doors and accessories, is one of the latest companies to join Secured by Design (SBD), the official police security initiative

Operating across 21 countries throughout Europe and North America, OKNOPLAST has earned a reputation as one of Europe’s most recognisable and trusted names in the window and door industry. With over three decades of experience, the company combines advanced manufacturing technologies with uncompromising product quality and innovation.

OKNOPLAST’s NEO Range has achieved Secured by Design’s Police Preferred Specification, meeting the initiative’s rigorous standards for security and performance. This accreditation reinforces OKNOPLAST’s commitment to delivering products that not only enhance comfort and design, but also offer proven protection and long-term reliability.

The company’s dedication to excellence is supported by a robust product development department that continuously researches and responds to changing customer expectations. With stringent internal quality controls exceeding industry requirements, OKNOPLAST ensures that every product provides safety, comfort and durability for years to come.

Mike Żyrek, R&D Director, OKNOPLAST, said: “Obtaining Secured by Design accreditation for our NEO line confirms that our solutions meet the highest standards of safety, quality, and innovation. At OKNOPLAST, we continuously invest in technological development so that our products not only provide comfort and aesthetics, but above all, significantly increase user safety. This distinction motivates us to further improve our solutions and introduce products to the market that meet the growing demands of customers in terms of protection and durability.”

Kenny McHugh, Secured by Design, commented: “We’re delighted to welcome OKNOPLAST as members of Secured by Design and to recognise their achievement in securing Police Preferred Specification for their NEO Range. OKNOPLAST’s strong focus on quality, innovation and customer confidence aligns perfectly with the principles of Secured by Design, and we look forward to developing our partnership as they continue to expand across international markets.”

You can find out more about OKNOPLAST and their Secured by Design accredited products on their dedicated member page.

Secured by Design

Secured by Design (SBD) is owned by the UK Police Service with the specific aim of reducing crime and increasing safety for businesses and individuals.

SBD seeks to improve the physical security of buildings and the surrounding area using products such as doors, windows, locks and walling systems along with fencing systems that meet the SBD Police Preferred Specification security requirements.

SBD have many partner organisations, ranging from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government through to local authorities, housing associations, developers and manufacturers and work closely with standards and certification bodies.

SBD is the only way for companies to obtain police recognition for security-related products in the UK, through the Police Preferred Specification – a product-based accreditation scheme developed 25 years ago, which provides a recognised standard for all security products that effectively deter and reduce crime. SBD work with manufacturers and standards authorities to ensure that security standards are current and updated to keep pace with emerging crime trends.

Learn more about Secured by Design and our member companies at: https://www.securedbydesign.com/

