Liverpool John Lennon Airport boosts performance and reliability with Telent’s CCTV assurance platform

Liverpool John Lennon Airport has been working with Telent, the mission-critical technology specialist, to trial its CCTV assurance platform, Arbitex, giving technical teams continuous visibility into the condition and performance of the airport’s CCTV estate.

The three‑month trial, which has now concluded, enabled the airport to assess how automated daily checks on each camera improve oversight and maintenance planning. Arbitex verifies connectivity, confirms alignment against reference images and assesses image quality, including detecting contamination such as dirt or obstruction.

Throughout the trial, Telent worked closely with Liverpool John Lennon Airport’s Technical Services team and the airport’s on-site maintenance contractor throughout the trial. This included methodical onboarding, calibration of reference frames and refinement of reporting parameters to ensure the entire camera estate was accurately represented. Together, the teams configured the platform to reflect the scale and operational importance of the airport’s CCTV infrastructure.

The automated monitoring provided structured assurance that cameras are performing as expected. Instead of relying solely on reactive fault reporting or periodic inspection, engineers can identify potential performance issues earlier and schedule targeted maintenance where required. The consistent, data‑driven insight delivered by Arbitex offered earlier visibility of issues before they could impact operations.

In this type of critical infrastructure environment, this level of visibility provides confidence that CCTV systems remain aligned and operational, supporting the day-to-day running of the airport.

“Arbitex is designed to give organisations confidence in the condition of their critical systems. Continuous monitoring of camera performance and image quality enables teams to identify changes early and maintain infrastructure more effectively. Working with Liverpool John Lennon Airport allowed us to tailor the platform to the operational demands of a busy airport environment,” said Reg Cook, Director of Asset Management at Telent.

“Operationally, Arbitex has become an invaluable tool for monitoring the health and condition of our CCTV estate. The platform provides consistent visibility of system performance and early insight into potential issues, allowing us to take a more proactive approach to maintenance. In a critical infrastructure environment, that level of assurance is extremely valuable,” said Michael Brown, Head of Technical Services at Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

Following the successful completion of the trial, the next phase sees Telent begin its contracted rollout of Arbitex at Liverpool John Lennon Airport from 1 April. The rollout phase will see the platform extended across the full CCTV estate, supporting a more consistent and data‑driven maintenance approach. The platform gives the airport clearer visibility of system performance, offering early warning of degrading camera performance before it impacts operations.

Overall, the trial demonstrated tangible operational benefits, supporting a more proactive maintenance model and strengthening system assurance.

Learn more about Telent’s Arbitex platform here

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