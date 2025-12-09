Paloma Capital and Graftongate secure pre-let at new £25m Bedford Trade Park

Private equity real estate investor Paloma Capital and its development partner Graftongate have announced the pre-let of the first unit at Bedford Trade Park, a new £25 million trade and mid-box scheme on the Elm Farm Industrial Estate.



Aetna UK has signed for Unit 300, a 24,886 sq ft development fronting Caxton Road, which will be occupied by its end-of-line packaging machinery brand, Robopac.



The new scheme comprising 10 Grade A industrial and trade units ranging from 3,663–41,711 sq ft will be built to a modern, energy-efficient specification, targeting EPC A+ and BREEAM Excellent. Each unit can be taken individually or combined, offering flexibility to meet a wide range of occupier requirements.



Detailed planning consent has been secured and construction is scheduled to commence in Q1 2026 with occupation available from Q3 2026.



Further pre-let interest is being sought on units of up to 42,000 sq ft.



Unit 300 will include a state-of-the-art Tech Lab, inspired by the Aetna Group TechLab in Italy. The facility will allow products to be tested and refined for wrapping quality and load stability, and will be fully connected to the Group’s global network of TechLabs.



A spokesperson for Aetna UK said that the new premises will strengthen its long-term commitment to the UK market and enhance services for customers nationwide.



They added: “This investment ensures we can deliver faster support, greater technical capability, and an improved customer experience. The facility will expand parts availability and engineering resources, and provide modern spaces for demonstrations, trials and training, reinforcing Aetna UK’s focus on delivering world-class end-of-line packaging solutions.”



Tim Harding of Colliers who advised Paloma and Graftongate on the transaction said: “This pre-let represents a fantastic example of investment from an existing Bedfordshire-based occupier in the local economy to support their long-term growth ambitions. The remainder of the forthcoming scheme will provide much needed Grade A stock in the supply starved Bedford market.”



Situated on a 5.77-acre plot, Bedford Trade Park benefits from a prominent roadside location adjacent to the A4280 dual carriageway. It has excellent transport links, lying c.six miles from the A1 and 15 miles from Junction 13 of the M1, and offers a direct rail connection to St Pancras International via Bedford Station.



The development marks the fourth collaboration between Paloma Capital and Graftongate, following Banbury 200, Exeter Trade Park, and Urban Logistics, Tottenham.



For more information about Bedford Trade Park, contact joint letting agents Colliers and Cushman & Wakefield.



CGIs of Bedford Trade Park, a new £25 million trade and mid-box scheme on the Elm Farm Industrial Estate.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals