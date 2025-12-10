Prologis announces cutting edge new development at DIRFT

Prologis UK, a leading property developer, investor and owner, has secured planning approval for a 107,000 sq ft distribution centre at Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal (DIRFT), the UK’s largest inland freight hub.

Construction works will begin in January 2026, paving the way for DC107 to be ready for occupation from August of that year.

A distinctive new building for DIRFT

The rail-linked new development will use a contemporary architectural approach that pushes the boundaries of logistics design. Features include a glazed south-facing external balcony and full-width bifold doors, integrating the outdoors with the internal work environment to support placemaking and wellbeing. The building will also target EPC A+ and BREEAM Outstanding.



Enhanced Fit-Out for speed and efficiency

Built on a speculative basis, DIRFT DC107 will include LED lighting and fire alarm systems alongside optimised racking options that can be provided by Prologis Essentials. Launched in 2025, Prologis’ Enhanced Fit-Out programme offers market leading “ready-to-operate” logistics facilities, saving customers time and money on design and installation of key high-level and long lead time elements. Building off the success of the enhanced fit-out campaign delivered during 2025, DC107 will come ready to operate from day one.

Digital connectivity built in from day one

DC107 will include high-quality, resilient digital infrastructure to support robust and scalable connectivity. Targeting WiredScore Gold, with Wi-Fi installed from day one, customers can plug and play immediately, helping save valuable operational time. This new approach aligns with Prologis UK’s commitment to improving and streamlining the customer experience for businesses of all sectors and sizes.

James Hemstock, Vice President Capital Deployment at Prologis UK, said: “At just over 100,000 sq ft this unit’s size is quite a rarity at DIRFT, and offers the market a distinctive proposition. With a clear focus on developing logistics real estate in the most desirable locations, Prologis aims to meet growing demand and changing industry needs. The wide range of customers at DIRFT shows that the site offers a best-in-class logistics location for businesses needing to reach every corner of the UK efficiently and we anticipate that this new development will generate a high level of interest.”

Design approach

DC107 is a modern logistics facility designed by Stephen George + Partners (SGP) on behalf of Prologis UK.

Tariq Khan, Studio Director at SGP, said: “This unit represents contemporary logistics design, where future proofing functionality, architectural quality and customer experience work hand in hand. Our approach focused on creating a building that not only performs efficiently but also enhances everyday wellbeing, with features helping to elevate the overall working environment.”

DIRFT’s strategic location

With three build-to-suit projects on site and further infrastructure being delivered, DC107 will complete the northern gateway to DIRFT with a statement building.

DIRFT is strategically positioned at the UK’s centre of logistics (M1/M6/A14), with the added benefit of three on-site rail freight terminals. Recent leases at DIRFT include a 1.3 million sq. ft. build to suit development for M&S and a 327,689 sq. ft speculative unit for GXO.

Paul Weston, Regional Head of Prologis UK, said: “This has been an exceptional year for DIRFT. With construction and planning progressing well across the remainder of Phase III, DC107 marks our first speculative development onsite for some time and is our only available building at the park. We’re planning on bringing more positive news to the market in 2026 as we build on our strong momentum.”

