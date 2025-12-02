Planning submitted for next 3m sq ft phase of Integra 61

£340M Investment Plans Submitted To Durham County Council

Citrus Durham has submitted plans for the next £340M phase of development at its Integra 61 mixed-use development at J61 of the A1(M). Following a recent public consultation process, an outline planning application has been submitted to Durham County Council to create an extension to the west of the Integra 61 scheme to accommodate a further 3 million sq ft of employment space.

The first phase of the existing £400M Integra 61 development, which includes 3m sq ft of developable space, is already 90% complete and the major investment into the second phase could see some 300 new jobs being created in the North East throughout the build and operational stages.

The planning application details proposals for a range of storage/distribution and manufacturing units of varying sizes, to reflect market demand from regional businesses as well as those looking to invest in premises in the region. The submitted application is in outline, which seeks to secure the fundamental development principles of bringing a scheme forward at this stage, latter reserved matters applications will evolve the exact design and scale which will all have to be within the principles sought to be established now.

The new development in its latter stages would require the delivery of the Bowburn Development Route (relief road) in conjunction with Durham County Council.

Integra 61 is already home to Amazon’s 2m sq ft fulfilment centre, a further 640,000 sq ft of speculative logistics space at Connect at Integra 61 and an impressive roadside portfolio including Costa and Greggs along with an incoming £4 million EG On The Move petrol station with a convenience store and separate Starbucks drive-thru. Tesla has also installed 19 new Superchargers on site. Construction is well underway on Marton Care’s new 73 bedroom care home facility to complement the 260 new homes already developed by Persimmon and Bellway.

James Taylor, Regional Director at Citrus, said: “We are delighted to have now submitted this significant planning application for the second phase of Integra 61, building on the success of phase one and firmly establishing Integra as a premier business location in the region. Securing planning consent is an important early stage in the journey to bringing this phase to fruition and we look forward to working with all stakeholders during this process.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals