McLaren Construction reaches fast-track milestones at Panattoni Park Swindon

Construction is advancing at pace at Panattoni Park in Swindon, with McLaren Construction (Midlands & North) firmly on track to deliver the landmark 545,000 sq. ft. logistics and industrial scheme within the 39-week programme.

McLaren is delivering the speculative design and build contract on behalf of Panattoni, supported by UMC Architects, KAM Project Consultants, BWB Consulting and Construction CDM Services.

The project continues to hit key milestones of the 39-construction week schedule, and the steel frame is now complete, the internal roof largely finished, windows are being installed, and cladding installation is progressing steadily.

Roofing works are well advanced with lining sheets due for completion, and externally, concrete slab works are underway, the multi-story car park deck is poured, kerbs are being installed, alongside power and water service installations.

The office area is fully glazed and cladding of the striking link bridge – connecting the main building to the multi-storey car park – is now taking place. First-fix mechanical and electrical services have begun within the warehouse, and internal finishes and the office fit-out is progressing well.

On completion, the development will offer premier logistics space with two storeys of high-spec office accommodation and a decked car park. The scheme is targeting BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ and EPC A+/A ratings, with a commitment to achieving net zero upfront carbon emissions.

Historically, the site was used as brownfield land before being an airfield during World War II, and then later it was redeveloped for car manufacturing by Honda in the late 20th century. This regeneration is part of Panattoni’s wider plan to bring new life and jobs to the area following the closure of Honda’s operations in 2021.

Luke Arnold, Regional Director at McLaren Midlands & North, said: “We’re proud to be delivering this project at pace and to such a high standard. This is a flagship scheme, not only for Panattoni but for the wider region, and our team is focused on maintaining momentum right through to completion in early 2026.”

Panattoni Park Swindon is poised to deliver high-quality industrial space in a location with excellent connectivity and legacy infrastructure, further strengthening Swindon’s position as a key logistics hub in the South West.

